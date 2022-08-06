Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Nashville Practice report

IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin leads Penske sweep of second practice

Scott McLaughlin topped second practice for the IndyCar's Music City Grand Prix in Nashville by almost three-tenths of a second, as Team Penske drivers locked out the top three positions.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin leads Penske sweep of second practice

McLaughlin had set the early running in the final practice session before qualifying with a 1m16.296s, and eventually topped the times with a 1m15.460s lap to pip team-mate Josef Newgarden by 0.294s as Will Power claimed third.

After an early red flag, caused by Rinus VeeKay understeering into a wall at the cost of a nosewing on his Ed Carpenter Racing machine, Graham Rahal and Colton Herta did the same but without needing to be recovered by the safety team. 

As McLaughlin headed the times into the final 30 minutes of the session, Newgarden was displaced for second by Felix Rosenqvist in the Arrow McLaren SP.

Andretti Autosport driver Romain Grosjean shaved McLaughlin’s time to move up to the top of the times before Rahal improved to take third from Rosenqvist.

Power then went quickest as the first driver in the session to dip into the 1m15s bracket, with Rosenqvist moving into second and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing taking third.

The trio were then demoted by Newgarden lapping 0.086s faster than Power, before McLaughlin went quickest moments later.

Grosjean's team-mate Alexander Rossi, who lost a lot of time during opening practice on Friday to a brake issue, moved up to fourth ahead of the man who will replace the future McLaren driver at Andretti Autosport next year, AJ Foyt Racing's Kyle Kirkwood.

Paretta Autosport’s Simona De Silvestro looked very impressive in her third outing of the year, just 0.4s behind her technical team-mates at ECR, VeeKay and Conor Daly, although the trio finished the session outside the top 20.

Qualifying begins at 3:30pm local time.

IndyCar Nashville Second Practice Results:

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 16 1'15.4609  
2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 20 1'15.7554 0.2945
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 22 1'15.8415 0.3806
4 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'15.8457 0.3848
5 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 18 1'15.9972 0.5363
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 14 1'16.0245 0.5636
7 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 22 1'16.0580 0.5971
8 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'16.0755 0.6146
9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 1'16.0813 0.6204
10 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 18 1'16.1606 0.6997
11 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 21 1'16.2311 0.7702
12 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'16.3049 0.8440
13 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 18 1'16.4333 0.9724
14 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 18 1'16.4513 0.9904
15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 1'16.5831 1.1222
16 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 22 1'16.6197 1.1588
17 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 20 1'16.8061 1.3452
18 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 1'16.9210 1.4601
19 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 17 1'16.9285 1.4676
20 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 16 1'17.0439 1.5830
21 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 19 1'17.1740 1.7131
22 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 16 1'17.2306 1.7697
23 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 22 1'17.2748 1.8139
24 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Paretta Autosport 17 1'17.6877 2.2268
25 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 18 1'17.7413 2.2804
26 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 17 1'18.2985 2.8376
IndyCar

Rosenqvist: McLaren IndyCar future “all depends on the Palou case”

