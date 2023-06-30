Subscribe
Previous / Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio Practice report

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward set the fastest time in the opening IndyCar practice session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday afternoon.

Charles Bradley
By:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

O’Ward topped the 75-minute session around the 2.258-mile road course with a best lap of 1m06.4935s, ahead of points leader Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing).

Josef Newgarden set the early pace with a lap of 1m07.3573s in his Chevrolet-powered Team Penske entry, but was then shaded by Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist at 1m07.3249s and Will Power (Penske) slotted into P2 with 1m07.3407s.

Series dominator Palou jumped to the top with 1m07.3073s before Christian Lundgaard then vaulted ahead with 1m07.2834s for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The top six cars were covered by less than a tenth of a second at that point.

In the final 10 minutes, teams switched to the red alternate tyres from the harder blacks that they had been running exclusively. O’Ward took over at the top of the times with 1m06.4935s, while Palou took second with 1m06.8558s, ahead of CGR team-mate Marcus Ericsson.

Lundgaard improved his time to 1m07.0262s in fourth, but complained of a lack of front-end grip, with Andretti Autosport duo Kyle Kirkwood and Romain Grosjean next up.

Penske pair Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin finished the session in seventh and eighth respectively.

Helio Castroneves brought out the red flag when he spun his Meyer Shank Racing car on the exit of Turn 5 and needed his engine restarting. Grosjean suffered a grassy trip across the run-off at Turn 4 and continued, while third Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi took wild rides at Turn 11 and Turn 1 on his way to ninth.

Colton Herta rounded out the top 10 for Andretti. Santino Ferrucci lost track time due to a throttle issue with his AJ Foyt Racing entry.

Second practice takes place at 9:45am local time on Saturday.

IndyCar Mid-Ohio FP1 Results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 1'06.4935  
2 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.8558 0.3623
3 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.9779 0.4844
4 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.0262 0.5327
5 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.0269 0.5334
6 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.1175 0.6240
7 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'07.1401 0.6466
8 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'07.1531 0.6596
9 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 1'07.1953 0.7018
10 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.2166 0.7231
11 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.2674 0.7739
12 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.3206 0.8271
13 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 1'07.3249 0.8314
14 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'07.3407 0.8472
15 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'07.4275 0.9340
16 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'07.4346 0.9411
17 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'07.4613 0.9678
18 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'07.5083 1.0148
19 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'07.6082 1.1147
20 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'07.6215 1.1280
21 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'07.7272 1.2337
22 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'07.7347 1.2412
23 Argentina Agustin Canapino United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'07.8378 1.3443
24 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'07.8785 1.3850
25 United States Santino Ferrucci United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.0703 1.5768
26 Ray Robb United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'08.3577 1.8642
27 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.9832 2.4897
View full results
shares
comments

Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career”

Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career”

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career” Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe