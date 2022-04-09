Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Johnson gets wrist evaluated after Long Beach IndyCar practice crash Next / Ilott grateful IndyCar introduced aeroscreen after Texas scare
IndyCar / Long Beach Practice report

IndyCar Long Beach: Grosjean leads Honda-dominated second session

Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta finished 1-2 for Andretti Autosport as Honda engines filled six of the top seven positions in IndyCar second practice at Long Beach.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Long Beach: Grosjean leads Honda-dominated second session

Herta was the first driver to drop into the 66-second bracket around the 1.968-mile course, clocking a 1m06.5710s on his sixth lap which at the time left him half a second clear of the field. However with 35 minutes to go, a spin at Turn 6 caused last year’s Long Beach winner to strike the wall with his rear wing.

While this was being fixed, Scott McLaughlin and Felix Rosenqvist threw in strong laps, the latter’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet only 0.0730s slower than Herta. The Swede's team-mate Pato O’Ward then had a brief trip into the Turn 9 runoff that required a pushstart.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon, FP1 pacesetter Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing) and Grosjean also got within two-tenths of Herta. Dixon might have improved still further but had a miraculous escape from a half spin at Turn 4 that saw him clip the concrete with his right-front wing, requiring a return to the pits.

With 18 minutes to go, Herta lowered his time and got down to 1m06.2138s.

His closest opposition was St. Petersburg winner and championship leader, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin, who was 0.3781s behind in the leading Chevrolet entry. Then Grosjean hit the top with a 1m06.0675s on Firestone primaries, just as everyone was starting to switch to the softer alternates.

First of these to show potential pole-winning pace was Pagenaud, who threw down a 1m05.9989s.

Potential challengers to this top time were temporarily put on hold, as Ganassi driver Jimmie Johnson, nursing a fracture in his splinted right hand after yesterday’s accident, slid nose-first into the Turn 1 tyre wall on his 15th lap.

Power ended up as the only Chevy-powered runner in the top seven for Team Penske

Power ended up as the only Chevy-powered runner in the top seven for Team Penske

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Once his car was cleared, everyone restarted the session with 10 minutes to go using Firestone reds, but swiftly the session was stopped again as rookie David Malukas slid quite gently straight into the tyre wall at the Fountain turn and stalled his Dale Coyne Racing machine.

Malukas was briefly joined by Jack Harvey (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), but the Briton was able to back up and restart himself.

Harvey's team-mate Graham Rahal did the same after the session restarted, striking the tyres hard enough to dislodge his front wing.

With two minutes to go, Herta hit the front again with a 1m05.8353s lap, before team-mate and two-time Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi slotted into second, one-tenth behind.

Fellow Andretti driver Grosjean did even better however, grabbing P1 with a 1m05.6520s run to head an Andretti 1-2-3. Herta responded but fell 0.0451s short.

Disrupting the Andretti dominance at the last gasp was another two-time Long Beach winner Will Power, who emerged as the fastest Chevrolet runner, the #12 Team Penske moving into third albeit 0.2863s off Grosjean’s benchmark.

Pagenaud, another Andretti-affiliated driver, ended up fifth, ahead of Ganassi drivers Marcus Ericsson and defending series champion Alex Palou.

Kiwis McLaughlin and Dixon finished eighth and ninth, while rookie Kyle Kirkwood grabbed 10th for AJ Foyt Racing.

IndyCar Long Beach FP2 results:

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 23 1'05.652  
2 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'05.697 0.045
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 24 1'05.938 0.286
4 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'05.942 0.290
5 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 19 1'05.998 0.346
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'06.044 0.392
7 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 24 1'06.059 0.407
8 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 24 1'06.174 0.522
9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'06.216 0.564
10 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 21 1'06.248 0.596
11 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 19 1'06.254 0.602
12 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 21 1'06.279 0.627
13 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 18 1'06.485 0.833
14 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 23 1'06.495 0.843
15 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 22 1'06.503 0.851
16 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 20 1'06.547 0.895
17 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 1'06.720 1.068
18 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 1'06.760 1.108
19 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 21 1'06.840 1.188
20 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 1'06.847 1.195
21 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 21 1'06.950 1.298
22 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 23 1'07.193 1.541
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 21 1'07.272 1.620
24 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'07.434 1.782
25 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 19 1'07.950 2.298
26 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 14 1'08.389 2.737
View full results

 

