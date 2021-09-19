Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Laguna Seca IndyCar: McLaughlin tops second practice
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Qualifying report

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2

By:

Colton Herta delivered a brilliant pole position for Andretti Autosport, beating teammate Alexander Rossi by 0.1957s for his second straight Laguna Seca pole and the seventh of his IndyCar career.

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2

Herta surged to a 1m10.7994s laptime during the Fast Six session to edge Penske's Will Power by 0.027s, claiming his second pole at Laguna Seca, although Power lost his best laptime after it was set while going through yellow flags waving for Pato O’Ward spinning at the Corkscrew.

Both Herta and Power had advanced to the final session in the top two placings, Herta edging Power by a quarter of a second.

Power’s penalty bumped Alexander Rossi up to the front row, while the Penske driver’s second-fastest lap was good enough for third on the grid.

Behind him, championship leader Alex Palou landed fourth, a half second slower than Herta but half a second up on impressive Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver Oliver Askew.

Askew was promoted to fifth, as O’Ward lost his two fastest laps for causing a red flag.

Askew had previously advanced to the Fast Six in fourth during the Q2 session to further stake his claim for an RLL seat next season, placing ahead of Rossi and O'Ward.

Chip Ganassi Racing duo Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon will start behind their points-leading teammate Palou, in seventh and eighth, as they failed to make the Fast Six cut.

Dixon was just 0.03s clear of Simon Pagenaud, while Max Chilton surprised with his run to secure 10th on the Laguna Seca grid.

James Hinchcliffe and Graham Rahal were the last of the 12 cars in Q2, with the latter sustaining a spin on the exit of Turn 6 to lose control over what would have been his best lap.

Both Ed Jones and Scott McLaughlin would be justified in being unhappy to be excluded at the Q1 stage – McLaughlin pitted thinking the team had called him in – while Jones was just a whisker slower than Alex Palou, who made it to the final session.

Romain Grosjean was also just 0.0027s slower than Dixon, and also failed to make it to Q2.

Grosjean starts from 13th, ahead of Ed Jones on the seventh row, while Felix Rosenqvist and McLaughlin will pick up from 15th and 16th in Sunday's race and Josef Newgarden starts 17th.

IndyCar Laguna Seca - Fast Six qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.799  
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.995 0.195
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'11.131 0.332
4 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'11.331 0.532
5 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'11.893 1.094
6 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 1'24.271 13.472
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
