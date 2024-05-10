All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Indianapolis Road Course
Practice report

IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Power in spin-packed FP2

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard went quickest in second practice for this weekend’s Indy GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The 22-year-old Dane vaulted to the top of the leaderboard in the final moments of the 45-minute session with a 1m09.5588s.

Will Power temporarily grabbed first in the final minute prior to Lundgaard’s late push, but his No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet ended up 0.1311s off the pacesetter’s mark.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon, driving the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, claimed third.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin toppedthe majority of the session, which at one point saw the top five separated by less than a tenth of a second. However, the push in the final minutes from his rivals saw the New Zealander fade to fourth, 0.3060s behind Lundgaard.

Felix Rosenqvist continued his strong early season form and ended up putting his No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda in fifth.

Pato O’Ward ended up sixth, ahead of Marcus Armstrong, who finished seventh after undergoing an engine change after an issue in the opening session to start the day.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino, who was second in the first practice, backed up the performance with an eighth in the second session. He finished ahead of Graham Rahal in ninth, who, like Armstrong, underwent an engine change at the end of the first session.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden took the final spot in the top 10.

The trouble spot of the session was Turn 10, which caught out the likes of Tom Blomqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) and Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren), among others.

But the only red flag came just after the halfway point of practice after Dale Coyne Racing’s Jack Harvey went for a spin before coming to a stop in the grass on the inside of the corner.

None of the cars appeared to encounter engine trouble, unlike this morning's troubled session.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 18

1'09.5588

   126.230
2 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 16

+0.1311

1'09.6899

 0.1311 125.992
3 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 19

+0.2977

1'09.8565

 0.1666 125.692
4 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 23

+0.3060

1'09.8648

 0.0083 125.677
5 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 16

+0.3377

1'09.8965

 0.0317 125.620
6 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 14

+0.3502

1'09.9090

 0.0125 125.598
7 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 19

+0.3726

1'09.9314

 0.0224 125.557
8 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 16

+0.3885

1'09.9473

 0.0159 125.529
9 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 22

+0.4825

1'10.0413

 0.0940 125.360
10 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 20

+0.5027

1'10.0615

 0.0202 125.324
11 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 22

+0.5143

1'10.0731

 0.0116 125.303
12 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 20

+0.5599

1'10.1187

 0.0456 125.222
13
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
 20 24

+0.5921

1'10.1509

 0.0322 125.164
14 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 17

+0.6144

1'10.1732

 0.0223 125.125
15 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 19

+0.6290

1'10.1878

 0.0146 125.099
16 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 17

+0.6436

1'10.2024

 0.0146 125.073
17 France T. Pourchaire Arrow McLaren 6 23

+0.6616

1'10.2204

 0.0180 125.041
18 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 22

+0.6758

1'10.2346

 0.0142 125.015
19 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 20

+0.7049

1'10.2637

 0.0291 124.964
20 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 13

+0.8552

1'10.4140

 0.1503 124.697
21 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 22

+0.8945

1'10.4533

 0.0393 124.627
22 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 19

+0.9181

1'10.4769

 0.0236 124.586
23 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 66 22

+1.0129

1'10.5717

 0.0948 124.418
24 United Kingdom J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing 18 17

+1.0160

1'10.5748

 0.0031 124.413
25 Italy L. Ghiotto Dale Coyne Racing 51 20

+1.1643

1'10.7231

 0.1483 124.152
26 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 22

+1.3831

1'10.9419

 0.2188 123.769
27
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 15

+1.6847

1'11.2435

 0.3016 123.245
View full results  
 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Engine woes strike Honda IndyCar entries of Armstrong, Rahal
Next article IndyCar Indy GP: Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead
Ferrucci "returning the favour" to Grosjean in run-in during Indy GP warm-up

Ferrucci "returning the favour" to Grosjean in run-in during Indy GP warm-up

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Ferrucci "returning the favour" to Grosjean in run-in during Indy GP warm-up
Chadwick: First Indy NXT podium shows improvements “starting to pay off”

Chadwick: First Indy NXT podium shows improvements “starting to pay off”

Indy Lights
Indianapolis I
Chadwick: First Indy NXT podium shows improvements “starting to pay off”
Christian Lundgaard
More from
Christian Lundgaard
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test
IndyCar teams “already have” started Lundgaard pursuit for 2025

IndyCar teams “already have” started Lundgaard pursuit for 2025

IndyCar
IndyCar teams “already have” started Lundgaard pursuit for 2025
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Engine woes strike Honda IndyCar entries of Armstrong, Rahal

Engine woes strike Honda IndyCar entries of Armstrong, Rahal

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Engine woes strike Honda IndyCar entries of Armstrong, Rahal
Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Legge working to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Latest news

Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”

Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe