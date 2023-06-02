Subscribe
Previous / New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci
IndyCar / Detroit Practice report

IndyCar Detroit: O’Ward fastest in first practice on new street track

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward set the fastest time in first practice as IndyCar returned to the streets of downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991, despite causing a late red flag.

Charles Bradley
By:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Having raced on nearby Belle Isle Island from 1992, Penske Entertainment Corp decided to revive the downtown circuit for the IndyCar event with a new 1.7-mile, nine-turn layout in the shadow of the General Motors Renaissance Center.

It utilises some sections of the 2.5-mile track used by Formula 1 between 1982 and 1988.

Teams and drivers got their first taste of the circuit in a 90-minute session on Friday afternoon, and from the get-go the bumps on Jefferson Avenue caused bottoming and braking instability issues into Turn 3 as well as the opening corner.

The session was red-flagged early on for Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing) running long and stalling at Turn 1.

Kyle Kirkwood bounced back from his Indianapolis 500 inversion by setting the early pace for Andretti Autosport at 1m05.4753s but times tumbled as the racing line rubbered-in.

Team-mate Colton Herta then bested him just before the one-third point with 1m04.3840s.

Canapino was in the wars again when he clipped the wall on the inside of Turn 7 and pounded the outside barrier, damaging his car enough to put him out of the session.

 

Graham Rahal caused the second red flag, stalling as he tried to rejoin from the Turn 1 escape road, Marcus Ericsson brought out the third when he did likewise and the front brakes caught fire on his Chip Ganassi Racing entry and Scott McLaughlin caused a fourth at the same spot.

Alex Palou caused a fifth when he couldn’t get reverse gear at Turn 3, and O’Ward caused a final one when he stalled after a spin-turn went awry at Turn 8.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

In the closing moments, drivers switched to the softer, green-sidewalled alternate tyres.

O’Ward took the top spot with 1m03.5436s and immediately overshot a corner and had to spin turn to recover. He then went faster again with 1m03.0773s.

Driver after driver took their shot of toppling him, but just couldn’t manage. Scott Dixon got closest for Ganassi, 0.0986s away, ahead of Alexander Rossi (McLaren), Kirkwood, Palou and Felix Rosenqvist (McLaren).

Helio Castroneves also had to miss a chunk of the session when a bump caused his Meyer Shank Racing’s Honda to over-rev and require an engine change.

The new track also features a split pitlane, with stall selections on either side chosen by order of Indy Grand Prix qualifying.

The pitlane exit blends straight into the racing line for Turn 1, with Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren) and Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) having near-misses.

IndyCar Detroit first practice results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 1'03.0773  
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'03.1759 0.0986
3 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 1'03.3630 0.2857
4 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 1'03.5140 0.4367
5 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'03.6388 0.5615
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 1'03.6929 0.6156
7 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'03.7439 0.6666
8 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'03.7540 0.6767
9 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'03.7984 0.7211
10 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'03.9518 0.8745
11 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'04.1082 1.0309
12 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'04.1978 1.1205
13 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'04.2281 1.1508
14 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'04.3134 1.2361
15 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'04.4376 1.3603
16 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'04.4797 1.4024
17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1'04.6259 1.5486
18 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'04.6777 1.6004
19 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'04.7698 1.6925
20 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'04.7800 1.7027
21 Ray Robb United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'04.8143 1.7370
22 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'04.8789 1.8016
23 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'05.5223 2.4450
24 Argentina Agustin Canapino United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'05.6454 2.5681
25 United States Santino Ferrucci United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'06.0065 2.9292
26 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'06.0689 2.9916
27 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'07.7024 4.6251
View full results

shares
comments

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal  Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe