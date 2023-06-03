Subscribe
Previous / “Awkward” new Detroit IndyCar track has less grip than expected – Kirkwood
IndyCar / Detroit Practice report

IndyCar Detroit: Dixon quickest in second practice, DeFrancesco wrecks

Scott Dixon set the fastest time in second practice as IndyCar returned to the streets of downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991, as Devlin DeFrancesco crashed hard.

Charles Bradley
By:
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Having raced on nearby Belle Isle Island from 1992, Penske Entertainment Corp decided to revive the downtown circuit for the IndyCar event with a new 1.7-mile, nine-turn layout in the shadow of the General Motors Renaissance Center.

Teams and drivers got their second taste of the circuit in a 45-minute session on Saturday morning, the lack of grip evident when Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta overshot a corner on his installation lap while practicing passing Marcus Armstrong’s Chip Ganassi Racing car.

A red flag was required after only four minutes, as Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden coasted into the Turn 8 run-off and stalled while attempting a spin turn.

The second was for Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) doing the exact same, and mirrored by Alex Palou (Ganassi) and Herta for the third and fourth.

The fifth red was for an altogether different reason, as DeFrancesco pounded the Turn 7 wall head-on, smashing the nose and right-side of his Andretti Autosport car against the concrete wall. The impact was hard enough to shift one of the concrete blocks.

“Just lost the rear through [Turns] 6 and 7, definitely annoying ahead of qualifying,” he said.

 

Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) set the early pace at 1m03.5658s, but his time was beaten by Dixon’s 1m03.2317s for Ganassi with 15 minutes to go.

After the lengthy red for DeFrancesco’s shunt, the session restarted with less than 10 minutes remaining but with so many cars on track, finding a clear lap was almost impossible.

Will Power (Team Penske) somehow found a gap to go P2 with 1m03.4627s, but then half spun into a tyre stack. He finished the session a tenth ahead of Kirkwood.

Palou was fourth, almost half a second down on his pacesetting team-mate, ahead of Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske), Romain Grosjean (Andretti, who also improved late on), Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren), Armstrong and Callum Ilott (Juncos).

A single stack of tyres has been removed from the exit of Turn 1 to allow more space for drivers to run closer to the wall and increase the minimum corner speed.

Ilott brushed the tyres early on but got away with it.

shares
comments

“Awkward” new Detroit IndyCar track has less grip than expected – Kirkwood
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen dominates ahead of Hamilton and Russell

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3 F1 results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP, Mercedes takes 2-3

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

BTCC BTCC
Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two BTCC Thruxton: Sutton claims yet another win in race two

Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe