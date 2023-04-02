IndyCar brings Texas start time forward due to weather threat

Event organisers have elected to push forward the race start to ensure the encounter runs to its full intended length of 250 laps.

The command for “Drivers, start your engines” at Texas Motor Speedway was originally scheduled for 11.10am local (Central) time with the green flag dropping at 11.15am, driver introductions will now commence at 10.26am, the national anthem will be sung at 10.48am, and the command to start engines will follow at 11.01am.

This should result in the green flag waving for the race at 11.06am.

Pole-winner Felix Rosenqvist’s Chevrolet-powered Arrow McLaren car and five-time Texas winner Scott Dixon’s Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing entry will lead the 28-car field to the green.

Rosenqvist delivered a 220.264mph average in qualifying to secure a second consecutive IndyCar pole position at the 1.5-mile oval. The second row will feature McLaren's Alexander Rossi alongside the top Penske entry driven by 2017 and 2019 IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden.

Rosenqvist heads into the round siting 19th in the championship standings after a difficult start to the season at the St Petersburg season opener earlier this month.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Marcus Ericsson heads to Texas with the series points lead after holding off McLaren's Pato O'Ward to win at the Florida circuit. Ericsson will start today's race from 16th on the grid.