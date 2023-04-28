IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin led opening practice for the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber, but the session was punctuated by three red flags and a couple of wild moments.
Inevitably, after a warm-up lap at the start of the session, the veterans parked and let the rookies use their extra set of primary tyres to clean the track and add grip to the surface already christened with Firestone rubber thanks to the Indy NXT cars on track earlier in the afternoon.
Despite a lurid moment at Turn 9 in his #11 Chip Ganassi, Marcus Armstrong was the first to lap the course at an average of over 122mph on his sixth lap, producing a 1m07.7542s around the 17-turn 2.3-mile course.
Christian Lundgaard was the first non-rookie to lay down a fast lap, and within three flyers he was on top with a 1m07.4060s, a couple of tenths ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean.
Then Helio Castroneves took too big a bite out of the extended curbing at Turn 8, went airborne and his Meyer Shank Racing car ended up in the gravel trap on the outside of Turn 9, but without reaching the tyre wall.
Armstrong’s Ganassi team-mates were next to show their mettle, Alex Palou – 2021 winner here – going top, with Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson clocking third.
Then out came the second red, as Grosjean’s right-side exhausts started smoking heavily and he was told to stop on track.
When the action resumed, McLaughlin, who topped the test at Barber in mid-March, jumped his Team Penske up to third on his sixth lap, ahead of Alexander Rossi’s Arrow McLaren.
Meanwhile, Palou had delivered a 123mph lap to set a 1m07.2709s, but he was soon eclipsed by team-mate Scott Dixon who has scored nine podiums in 12 starts at Barber but is still seeking his first win here, while Ericsson made it a Ganassi 1-2-3.
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: IndyCar Series
David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing was the first driver to put on a set of the alternate Firestone tyres and moved into fifth, but Simon Pagenaud also using the softer rubber was able to shade him to grab fourth and then went top with a 1m07.1071s.
Pato O’Ward had a lurid moment over the blind crest approaching Turn 16, oversteering off the track and mowing down two advertising boards, but keeping the car undamaged. Two-time Barber winner Will Power wasn’t so lucky, running slightly wide at Turn 1 on his first attempt on alternates, and then rolling across the gravel trap at Turn 2, knocking the front wing into the tyre wall and requiring rescuing.
In the final five minutes, Lundgaard laid down a 1m07.0200s on alternates, but Ericsson cracked the 1m07s barrier with a 1m06.9994s. He was rapidly deposed by McLaughlin’s 124mph effort, a 1m06.6610s, with Colton Herta second for Andretti Autosport.
Power was the last driver to squeeze in a lap and despite slightly worse-for-wear tyres, he wound up third, just ahead of old foe Dixon, fastest of the Ganassi drivers.
Second practice will begin at 11.00am on Saturday, with qualifying starting at 2.00pm (both local time).
IndyCar Barber - FP1 results
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
1:06.6610
|
1:06.6610
|
16
|
16
|
124.211
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
2
|
Colton Herta
|
1:06.8193
|
0.1583
|
17
|
17
|
123.916
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
3
|
Will Power
|
1:06.8985
|
0.2375
|
21
|
21
|
123.770
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
4
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:06.9345
|
0.2735
|
17
|
17
|
123.703
|
Honda
|
A
|
5
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:06.9994
|
0.3384
|
17
|
19
|
123.583
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
6
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
1:07.0200
|
0.3590
|
20
|
22
|
123.545
|
Honda
|
A
|
7
|
1:07.0579
|
0.3969
|
15
|
17
|
123.475
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
8
|
1:07.0771
|
0.4161
|
15
|
15
|
123.440
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
9
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
1:07.1071
|
0.4461
|
14
|
19
|
123.385
|
Honda
|
A
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
10
|
Alex Palou
|
1:07.1678
|
0.5068
|
21
|
22
|
123.273
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
11
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:07.2483
|
0.5873
|
18
|
21
|
123.126
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
12
|
1:07.3181
|
0.6571
|
18
|
19
|
122.998
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
13
|
1:07.3990
|
0.7380
|
16
|
18
|
122.850
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
14
|
1:07.4038
|
0.7428
|
19
|
21
|
122.842
|
Chevy
|
A
|
15
|
David Malukas
|
1:07.4101
|
0.7491
|
14
|
19
|
122.830
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
16
|
1:07.4765
|
0.8155
|
16
|
17
|
122.709
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
17
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:07.4770
|
0.8160
|
30
|
30
|
122.708
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
18
|
1:07.5920
|
0.9310
|
19
|
20
|
122.500
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
19
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:07.6038
|
0.9428
|
4
|
9
|
122.478
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Autosport
|
20
|
1:07.7399
|
1.0789
|
17
|
18
|
122.232
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
21
|
1:07.7901
|
1.1291
|
12
|
23
|
122.142
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
22
|
1:07.8077
|
1.1467
|
6
|
20
|
122.110
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
23
|
Helio Castroneves
|
1:07.9041
|
1.2431
|
19
|
19
|
121.937
|
Honda
|
A
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
24
|
1:07.9130
|
1.2520
|
24
|
26
|
121.921
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
25
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:07.9557
|
1.2947
|
6
|
30
|
121.844
|
Honda
|
P
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
26
|
1:08.0966
|
1.4356
|
16
|
16
|
121.592
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
27
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:08.3643
|
1.7033
|
25
|
27
|
121.116
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
Latest news
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2
Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2 Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2
Perez lucky his F1 car "didn't blow up" after hitting Baku wall
Perez lucky his F1 car "didn't blow up" after hitting Baku wall Perez lucky his F1 car "didn't blow up" after hitting Baku wall
F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2
F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2 F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.