All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Nashville

IndyCar announces establishment of long-awaited charter system

Twenty-five entries will be spread across 10 teams from 2025 onwards

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

The IndyCar Series has announced the establishment of the long-awaited charter system with 10 teams agreeing to the terms laid out.

The new system will see charters for 25 entries in North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, effective immediately. 

“This is an important development that demonstrates an aligned and optimistic vision for the future of our sport,” said Mark Miles, CEO and President of Penske Entertainment - a subsidiary of Penske Corp., which owns IndyCar.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our team owners for their collaboration and ideation throughout this process. Ultimately, we’re pleased to have a system in place that provides greater value for our ownership and the entries they field.” 

This marks the first charter system introduced in the IndyCar Series era. While a chartered entry promises a guaranteed starting position on the grid of all IndyCar events, the one exception is the Indianapolis 500, where qualifying to make the field of 33 on merit remains a tradition. 

An entry also must be chartered to qualify for the annual Leaders Circle program – an annual award program that compensates the top 22 finishers in the prior year’s championship standings. 

The terms of the initial charter agreements are committed through to the end of 2031. 

“I appreciate the efforts made by the IndyCar and Penske leadership groups, as well as all the owners, to get this charter system started,” said Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing. 

“It is incredibly challenging to get a large group of owners to agree on something, and certainly there was some give and take, but, in the end, I believe this is a path that is beneficial for all of the owners and for IndyCar, while also maintaining the availability for open competition.”

Fellow team owner Chip Ganassi echoed similar positive sentiments: “When you look back in the modern era of IndyCar racing, you will look at a few important moments, the first being the unification of the sport, the next being Roger Penske buying the  IndyCar Series and IMS and I truly believe the third will be the charter system.” 

With any incoming teams, such as junior formula giant Prema that are due on the grid in 2025, they are excluded from the introductory charter program due to not having previously established themselves in the IndyCar Series. However, that status could change in time based on the team's success in the sport.

Chartered 2025 IndyCar Teams

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Team Entries
A.J. Foyt Enterprises  2
Andretti Global  3
Arrow McLaren

3
Chip Ganassi Racing 3
Dale Coyne Racing 2
Ed Carpenter Racing 2
Meyer Shank Racing 2
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3
Team Penske 3
Juncos Hollinger Racing 2

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
VeeKay announces Ed Carpenter Racing departure

VeeKay announces Ed Carpenter Racing departure

IndyCar
VeeKay announces Ed Carpenter Racing departure
Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month

Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month

IndyCar
Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month
FBI sends agents to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s HQ

FBI sends agents to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s HQ

IndyCar
Nashville
FBI sends agents to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s HQ

Latest news

Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy

Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Mercedes "read race wrong" with Hamilton Singapore F1 strategy
Alonso: Ferrari "should have won" in Singapore

Alonso: Ferrari "should have won" in Singapore

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alonso: Ferrari "should have won" in Singapore
Obituary: Playboy F1 racer Rupert Keegan billed as 'next James Hunt'

Obituary: Playboy F1 racer Rupert Keegan billed as 'next James Hunt'

F1 Formula 1
Obituary: Playboy F1 racer Rupert Keegan billed as 'next James Hunt'
Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull head of F1 strategy Courtenay to join McLaren

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By James Newbold
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe