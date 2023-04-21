Subscribe
Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops day one outright after second session

Josef Newgarden put his #2 Team Penske-run top of the timesheets in the second Indianapolis 500 test session on Thursday to lead outright.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
The two-time IndyCar champion lapped the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 227.686mph, 0.9mph ahead of 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon.

That’s the way it remained until very late in the session when 1Conor Daly sprung into the 227s, laying down a 227.466mph lap in his Ed Carpenter Racing entry.

Behind Dixon was Long Beach winner Kyle Kirkwood, who was fourth fastest for Andretti Autosport  ahead of double Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato for Chip Ganassi Racing.

With the second day of testing forecast to be blighted by showers, the track was very busy as teams plowed through their nine-set Firestone tyre allocation.

The pressure to get as much of Friday's work done on Thursday meant the drivers felt compelled to hit the track even though conditions were far from ideal, as strong headwinds along the front straight, tail winds on the back straight, and gusts of up to 30mph hit the circuit.

Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet

Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet

Photo by: IndyCar Series

One of the busiest drivers was Stefan Wilson, preparing for his fifth Indianapolis 500, who turned well over 100 laps of the 2.5-mile oval in the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports entry, and he finished the day sixth, ahead of Colton Herta (Andretti) and Alex Palou (Ganassi).

Another late improvement came from last year’s Indy 500 runner-up, Pato O’Ward, who slotted his Arrow McLaren car into ninth ahead of Scott McLaughlin (Penske).

Marco Andretti (Andretti), David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing and 2018 winner Will Power (Penske) were next up, with returning 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay 14th in the second Dreyer & Reinbold machine.

The 2013 winner, Tony Kanaan, preparing for his last ever IndyCar race, was 15th for Arrow McLaren.

Callum Ilott turned only 10 laps, his best of which was only 212mph. He stopped early, having found his Juncos Hollinger Racing entry too difficult to drive.

The busiest driver of the day was defending Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, who lapped the course 120 times in his #8 Chip Ganassi Racing car.

Tomorrow’s action is supposed to begin at 10.00am ET and run through until 4.00pm.

Indy 500 testing: Day one times

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Josef Newgarden

39.5281

39.5281

52

93

227.686

Chevy

Team Penske

2

Conor Daly

39.5664

0.0383

114

119

227.466

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

Scott Dixon

39.6846

0.1565

14

58

226.788

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Kyle Kirkwood

39.6954

0.1673

38

43

226.727

Honda

Andretti Autosport

5

Takuma Sato

39.7764

0.2483

20

48

226.265

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Stefan Wilson

39.8300

0.3019

26

106

225.960

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

7

Colton Herta

39.8347

0.3066

22

29

225.934

Honda

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

8

Alex Palou

39.8471

0.3190

94

96

225.863

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Pato O'Ward

39.9020

0.3739

73

79

225.553

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

10

Scott McLaughlin

39.9126

0.3845

22

109

225.493

Chevy

Team Penske

11

Marco Andretti

39.9505

0.4224

14

23

225.279

Honda

Andretti

12

David Malukas

39.9713

0.4432

88

91

225.162

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

13

Will Power

39.9720

0.4439

17

85

225.158

Chevy

Team Penske

14

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.0065

0.4784

41

59

224.963

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

15

Tony Kanaan

40.0371

0.5090

29

40

224.792

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

16

Ed Carpenter

40.0547

0.5266

61

91

224.693

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

17

Simon Pagenaud

40.0790

0.5509

21

47

224.557

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

18

Marcus Ericsson

40.0824

0.5543

90

120

224.537

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

Helio Castroneves

40.2423

0.7142

74

75

223.645

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

20

Felix Rosenqvist

40.2657

0.7376

52

87

223.515

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

21

Romain Grosjean

40.2692

0.7411

51

54

223.496

Honda

Andretti Autosport

22

Alexander Rossi

40.3052

0.7771

67

73

223.296

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

23

Graham Rahal

40.3156

0.7875

38

81

223.239

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

24

Rinus VeeKay

40.3162

0.7881

87

112

223.235

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

25

Santino Ferrucci

40.3548

0.8267

41

72

223.022

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

Christian Lundgaard

40.4132

0.8851

11

111

222.700

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

27

Agustin Canapino

40.5109

0.9828

14

38

222.162

Chevy

Juncos Holling Racing

28

Jack Harvey

40.5163

0.9882

80

98

222.133

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

29

Sting Ray Robb

40.5799

1.0518

71

73

221.785

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

30

Devlin DeFrancesco

40.6661

1.1380

16

36

221.315

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

31

Katherine Legge

40.8881

1.3600

3

33

220.113

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

32

Benjamin Pedersen

40.8889

1.3608

5

62

220.109

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

33

Callum Ilott

42.3990

2.8709

3

10

212.269

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

 

