Indy 500: Alex Palou takes pole position at over 234mph
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou will start the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 next Sunday from pole position after topping the Fast Six with a new pole-day qualifying record.
Palou set the fastest four-lap average of 234.217mph around the 2.5-mile oval, narrowly defeating Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay.
Palou signalled his intent with an opening lap of 235.131mph, and his four-lap average was 234.217mph. “That was fun, very fun,” he said on the radio.
“It means the world to me, we knew it was going to be tight, they gave the fastest car to me,” he said. “Watching [the other drivers] was tougher than doing the four laps.”
VeeKay will start second with a speed of 234.211mph, just 0.004s and 0.006mph slower than Palou.
“I got everything out of it, but it’s just so tight,” he said. “I thought we really had a shot at pole position.”
Top 12 qualifying pacesetter Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist fell below the 235mph barrier required on the opening lap, and could only manage third with 234.114mph.
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing) will start fourth, having got high in Turn 1 on his opening lap, having entered the corner at over 240mph, and he couldn’t repeat the speed he showed in Top 12 qualifying. His average speed was 233.661mph and he admitted “that wasn’t what we wanted” on the radio.
Pato O’Ward lapped his Honda-powered Arrow McLaren in 233.756mph for fifth. “My first Fast Six and it’s awesome for the team,” he said.
Scott Dixon, who was hunting for this third consecutive pole for Ganassi, battled loose handling after a strong opener, his effort producing 233.151mph for sixth. He reported: “The run for us was too on the nose, it was super loose and scrubbing speed from the get-go.”
Of those who didn’t make it to the Fast Six from the earlier Sunday qualifying session, Alexander Rossi (McLaren) will start the Indy 500 in seventh, ahead of Takuma Sato (CGR), Tony Kanaan (McLaren), Marcus Ericsson (CGR), top rookie Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing) and Will Power (Team Penske).
The final row of the grid was also decided today, with Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) starting 31st, ahead of Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing) and Jack Harvey – who bumped out RLLR team-mate Graham Rahal in the dying moments of last-chance qualifying.
Indy 500 - Fast Six results
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Mph
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'33.7037
|234.217
|2
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'33.7077
|234.211
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|2'33.7713
|234.114
|4
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'34.0695
|233.661
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|2'34.4015
|233.158
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'34.4066
|233.151
|View full results
Indy 500 - Starting grid
|Cla
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|1
|Alex Palou
|Dallara/Honda
|2
|R.van Kalmthout
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|4
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Dallara/Honda
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|8
|Takuma Sato
|Dallara/Honda
|9
|Tony Kanaan
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Dallara/Honda
|11
|B.Pedersen
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|12
|Will Power
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|14
|Scott McLaughlin
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Dallara/Honda
|16
|Conor Daly
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|17
|Josef Newgarden
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|18
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|Dallara/Honda
|20
|H.Castroneves
|Dallara/Honda
|21
|Colton Herta
|Dallara/Honda
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Dallara/Honda
|23
|David Malukas
|Dallara/Honda
|24
|Marco Andretti
|Dallara/Honda
|25
|Stefan Wilson
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|26
|D.Defrancesco
|Dallara/Honda
|27
|Agustín Canapino
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|28
|Callum Ilott
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|29
|R.C. Enerson
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|30
|Katherine Legge
|Dallara/Honda
|31
|C.Lundgaard
|Dallara/Honda
|32
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dallara/Honda
|33
|Jack Harvey
|Dallara/Honda
|Not qualified
|34
|Graham Rahal
|Dallara/Honda
Latest news
Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full
Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full
How the future of scrutineering is continuing to evolve
How the future of scrutineering is continuing to evolve How the future of scrutineering is continuing to evolve
Montoya: "De Vries needs more time" amid tough F1 start
Montoya: "De Vries needs more time" amid tough F1 start Montoya: "De Vries needs more time" amid tough F1 start
Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500
Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500 Harvey “in The Hunger Games” bumping team-mate Rahal from Indy 500
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.