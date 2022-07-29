Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi tops practice, Newgarden bounces back Next / Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 Qualifying report

IndyCar Indy GP: Rosenqvist on pole, points leader Ericsson to start from the back

Felix Rosenqvist has grabbed pole at the Indy Grand Prix for Arrow McLaren SP, as IndyCar points leader Marcus Ericsson struggled in qualifying and will start from the back.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Indy GP: Rosenqvist on pole, points leader Ericsson to start from the back

Pacesetter from practice Alexander Rossi initially grabbed provisional pole in the top six shootout with a 1m10.6775s, but Rosenqvist, who only did a sighting lap on his first run, then sat in the pits until the final three minutes of the session to pick his opportunity.

He emerged on the softest compound tyre to produce a 1m10.2265s lap, over a quarter second better than his closest opposition Rossi, and 0.38s faster than team-mate Pato O’Ward.

Will Power led the Penske charge in fourth, just 0.0744s ahead of the returning Josef Newgarden who was cleared to race in the Indy Grand Prix after being checked over by the IndyCar medical team after collapsing after the Iowa race weekend, as Christian Lundgaard completed the top six for Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Disaster struck championship leader Marcus Ericsson in the first round of qualifying in group two, when he was asked by his engineer to shut down his car as they saw data that they didn’t like during his out-lap.

That brought out the red flag, and under IndyCar qualifying rules it triggered the cancellation of his two best laps, and consigned him to the back of the grid.

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Drama followed in Q2 of qualifying when Alex Palou, who faces a lawsuit from his own Chip Ganassi Racing squad in the fallout from agreeing to sign for McLaren Racing in 2023, missed out on making the top six by 0.027s, meaning he will line up in seventh place.

Rinus VeeKay also just missed out in Q2 and will start in eighth place for Ed Carpenter Racing, ahead of Andretti’s Colton Herta, as Conor Daly rounded out the top 10 for the sister Ed Carpenter entry. David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing) and Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing) will start in 11th and 12th respectively.

Another title contender in Scott Dixon also struggled in qualifying, as he failed to find a clean lap in the same Q1 group as Ericsson, and dropped out in 10th place in that stage of qualifying. The Chip Ganassi driver will line up on the grid in 20th place.

shares
comments
IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi tops practice, Newgarden bounces back
Previous article

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi tops practice, Newgarden bounces back
Next article

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead

Erstwhile IndyCar championship leader Marcus Ericsson says he's happy with his "damage limitation" drive to 11th on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, despite Will Power usurping his points tally.

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache

Alexander Rossi scored his first IndyCar win since Road America 2019 in the second Indianapolis Grand Prix of 2022, after Andretti Autosport team-mate Colton Herta’s car expired at half-distance.

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

OPINION: It's hard to remember a more bizarre motorsport contractual boxing match than the one we’re witnessing unravel over Alex Palou, between Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren right now. But what’s the real story here? And who will come out on top?

IndyCar Indy GP: Rosenqvist on pole, points leader Ericsson to start from the back
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Indy GP: Rosenqvist on pole, points leader Ericsson to start from the back

Felix Rosenqvist has grabbed pole at the Indy Grand Prix for Arrow McLaren SP, as IndyCar points leader Marcus Ericsson struggled in qualifying and will start from the back.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.