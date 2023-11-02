Subscribe
IndyCar
News

Grosjean signs with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Juncos Hollinger Racing has announced the signing of Romain Grosjean to its team for the 2024 IndyCar season.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

The former Formula 1 driver will race the #77 Chevrolet-powered entry, replacing the recently vacated seat of Callum Ilott and teaming alongside soon-to-be series sophomore Argentinian former touring car star Agustin Canapino.

“I've been closely following JHR's ascension in the past few seasons,” Grosjean said. “The team has showcased significant growth, and I am eager to contribute my experience as we aim for a strong 2024 season.”

After a respectable F1 career that consisted of 179 starts and 10 podium finishes, Grosjean burst on the scene of North America’s premier open-wheel championship in 2021, after recovering from the fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash that truncated his F1 career.

The 37-year-old collected two runner-up results, an additional podium and a pole in a partial campaign (13 races) with Dale Coyne Racing.

Grosjean opted for a full-time switch that included the series’ larger and faster oval tracks, and joined Andretti Global (previously known as Andretti Autosport), where he spent the following two seasons.

The much-anticipated move amassed an additional three runner-up finishes and two poles, which was overshadowed with no victories and a 13th-place outcome in the championship both years. 

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Ricardo Juncos, co-owner and team principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing, believes the addition of Grosjean will elevate the organization, which has a highest finish of fifth – twice, courtesy of Ilott at St. Petersburg and Laguna Seca in 2023 – in the IndyCar Series, to another level next season.

Romain Grosjean brings an unparalleled pedigree in motorsports,” Juncos said. “His leadership and experience are precisely what we need to propel JHR to new heights in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Fellow JHR co-owner Brad Hollinger, a former shareholder and board member at Williams in F1, added: “Romain Grosjean has a history of competing at the pinnacle of motorsports. His expertise will be invaluable as we strive to redefine our performance metrics, both on and off the track.”

Grosjean will dovetail his full-time IndyCar drive with a part-time season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Lamborghini’s new GTP program, in the longer-distance events. He’s also expected to form part of its driver lineup at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

shares
comments
Previous article Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery
Next article How Romain Grosjean found his IndyCar salvation with Juncos
Joey Barnes
More
Joey Barnes
Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Indy Lights
Laguna

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season

Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar

Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season

Ganassi puts IndyCar rookie Simpson through testing gauntlet

Ganassi puts IndyCar rookie Simpson through testing gauntlet

IndyCar

Ganassi puts IndyCar rookie Simpson through testing gauntlet Ganassi puts IndyCar rookie Simpson through testing gauntlet

Romain Grosjean
More
Romain Grosjean
How Romain Grosjean found his IndyCar salvation with Juncos

How Romain Grosjean found his IndyCar salvation with Juncos

IndyCar

How Romain Grosjean found his IndyCar salvation with Juncos How Romain Grosjean found his IndyCar salvation with Juncos

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team

IndyCar

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti IndyCar team

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

More
Juncos Hollinger Racing
Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing create strategic alliance in IndyCar

Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing create strategic alliance in IndyCar

IndyCar

Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing create strategic alliance in IndyCar Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing create strategic alliance in IndyCar

How Ilott is patiently building his name in IndyCar

How Ilott is patiently building his name in IndyCar

IndyCar

How Ilott is patiently building his name in IndyCar How Ilott is patiently building his name in IndyCar

Latest news

Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning

Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning

F1 drivers banned from stopping in pitlane amid FIA impeding clampdown

F1 drivers banned from stopping in pitlane amid FIA impeding clampdown

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 drivers banned from stopping in pitlane amid FIA impeding clampdown F1 drivers banned from stopping in pitlane amid FIA impeding clampdown

Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of full grand prix events

Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of full grand prix events

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of full grand prix events Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of full grand prix events

Tsunoda locked himself away after Mexico F1 clash with Piastri

Tsunoda locked himself away after Mexico F1 clash with Piastri

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Tsunoda locked himself away after Mexico F1 clash with Piastri Tsunoda locked himself away after Mexico F1 clash with Piastri

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe