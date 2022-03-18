Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"
IndyCar Special feature

Friday favourite: How "animal" Zanardi won over Ganassi's number one

Making his CART debut in 1996 after a spell in Formula 1, Alex Zanardi joined Chip Ganassi Racing to become a household name Stateside. Although Jimmy Vasser admitted Zanardi was a little 'reserved' at first, they became firm friends - small wonder that Vasser picked the Italian ace as his favourite team-mate

Charles Bradley
By:
Friday favourite: How "animal" Zanardi won over Ganassi's number one

As IndyCar racing attempted to pull itself apart in 1996, with the infamous split caused by the formation of the Indy Racing League, the CART World Series side of the deal received its best possible gift: Alex Zanardi.

From the ashes of Team Lotus in Formula 1, and just a handful of BPR GT and Porsche Supercup outings, Zanardi got to test for Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of 1995 thanks to Reynard’s Rick Gorne. Signed up after an impressive run, Zanardi joined Jimmy Vasser – who’d been with the team since the start of that season – for 1996, replacing Team Rahal-bound Bryan Herta.

Vasser started on a hot streak, winning four of the first six races, while Zanardi’s breakthrough win came at Portland in round nine. Vasser wouldn’t win again but his consistency won him the title, 22 points clear of Michael Andretti.

Zanardi, who finished third, truly made his mark with a sensational victory in the season finale at Laguna Seca, when he mugged Herta at the Corkscrew on the final lap with his famed ‘the pass’.

The Vasser/Zanardi double act led to the Italian taking two titles of his own, before he returned to F1 with Williams for 1999, and a life-long friendship was forged.

“He wasn’t just a great team-mate but a great friend,” says Vasser. “He was a comedian too. He was always so fun to be around, even when he was kicking your ass he’d bring a smile to your face and make you laugh. His laughs and jokes… he made life better when you were around him.

Zanardi and Vasser struck up a great friendship as team-mates

Zanardi and Vasser struck up a great friendship as team-mates

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“He was a real animal to watch on the racetrack; I’d call him a lion. From within the team, he was helpful, he wasn’t trying to hide anything. We worked so well together.

“I showed him the ropes when he first came over, especially with the ovals, but even in my championship year, when he could have won it too, he was still very helpful.”

Despite this, Vasser did find Zanardi to be a little reticent at first.

Read Also:

“Maybe he was a little reserved to begin with, I mean, coming from Formula 1, job number one is to murder your team-mate, right?” laughs Vasser. “It took a little while for him to warm up to the culture of our team. Like most drivers from there I think he realised ‘Well, shit, this is a more enjoyable way of life – to actually have some fun while you’re racing.’”

Zanardi’s life-threatening Lausitz crash in 2001, subsequent racing comeback and success in the Olympics have been overshadowed by the handbike crash that’s left him recovering from severe neurological damage at home in Italy.

“His Olympics success, it was so typical of the man,” says Vasser. “Pre-accident, post-accident, and even today, you give Zanardi a one percent chance of anything, and I’ll put my money on him.”

The Vasser/Zanardi partnership saw the Italian secure two titles of his own before he returned to F1 in 1999

The Vasser/Zanardi partnership saw the Italian secure two titles of his own before he returned to F1 in 1999

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"
Previous article

McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"
Load comments
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 Bahrain GP practice results: Verstappen fastest on Friday Bahrain GP
Formula 1

F1 Bahrain GP practice results: Verstappen fastest on Friday

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus usurps Alpine to lead FP3 times Sebring
WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus usurps Alpine to lead FP3 times

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Latest news

Friday favourite: How "animal" Zanardi won over Ganassi's number one
IndyCar IndyCar

Friday favourite: How "animal" Zanardi won over Ganassi's number one

McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"

Can a part-timer win the Indy 500 again?
IndyCar IndyCar

Can a part-timer win the Indy 500 again?

O’Ward open to future with or without McLaren in IndyCar or F1
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward open to future with or without McLaren in IndyCar or F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.