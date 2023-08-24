First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tyre puts teams on red alert
IndyCar’s first-ever oval race using Firestone’s alternate-compound tyre will “keep everyone on their toes” this weekend in St Louis, according to Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.
Only two sets of the softer, red-walled alternate rubber will be made available to teams at World Wide Technology Raceway. They have been instructed to keep one set for the race and, unlike road and street courses, are banned from using them in qualifying.
This means they will only get one chance to evaluate them in Saturday practice before having to use them for a stint (at least two laps are mandated) in Sunday’s race.
The extra grip afforded will give drivers a boost in their quest for improving track position but their degradation will be key to a successful deployment in a racing situation.
“We're going back to an oval, which always produces some good racing,” said O’Ward. “This weekend, we have a different tyre and a different extra tyre, so I think that will keep everyone on their toes on strategy. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.”
David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
The alternate tyre is understood to be close to a compound that was previously used at the track as the primary tyre a few years ago, but teams will be anxious to ensure that their set-ups can accommodate the extra grip levels and not burn them out too quickly.
Dale Coyne Racing’s David Malukas, who finished second last year at the 1.25-mile oval formerly known as Gateway, believes the timing of using the tyre can shake-up the race order.
“It's going to add more variety to the strategy and more opportunities for everybody within the field to get an opportunity to try to make the jump and be in the front by the end of it,” said Malukas.
“But I don't really know how it's going to be. I don't know if the drop-off is going to be massive, but you would expect it to be a little bit more than the primaries. It’s definitely kind of the big highlight going into the weekend.
“Maybe it'll add more of that possibility of not being a fuel-save race. I think, [it brings] just more chaos in the race.”
Latest news
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue
Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement
Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace
Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.