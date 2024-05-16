All Series
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Ex-Haas F1 sporting director to lead Juncos IndyCar team

Juncos Hollinger Racing has signed former Haas Formula 1 team sporting director David O’Neill as its new team principal.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
David O'Neill, Team Principal Juncos Hollinger Racing

Photo by: Grindstone Media Group/ASPInc

O’Neill, who held the roles of sporting director and team manager at Haas in F1 from 2014-17, steps into a newly created role by JHR and will work alongside current team manager David Morgan.

O’Neill first worked in F1 by spending seven years at Jordan, fulfilling the roles of team manager and chief mechanic.

He was then drafted in to set up the Marussia team, which later became Manor, for its 2010 debut and assumed the role of team manager.

According to the team, O’Neill will help “the strategic investment Juncos Hollinger Racing continues to make in the team as it advocates for the future of the NTT IndyCar Series through different and unique perspectives”.

“Having spent time getting to know the team over the last several weeks, it is clear that David O’Neill will bring innovative ideas not only to JHR as a team, but to the NTT IndyCar Series as a whole,” said Ricardo Juncos, founder and co-owner of JHR.

“The addition of his knowledge and expertise will help enable JHR as we prepare for some extraordinary initiatives throughout the 2024 season and beyond.”

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Juncos currently fields ex-Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean, alongside multiple Argentine touring car champion Agustin Canapino.

O’Neill added: “Juncos Hollinger Racing isn’t scared to go where other teams haven’t gone before, which makes them incredibly well poised to build for their future.

“The team has a number of initiatives planned throughout the next few years, and I am excited to not only be a part of it, but to also help lead the charge side-by-side with the team.”

Read Also:

O’Neill comes directly to JHR from Esses Racing, where he was managing partner and team principal.

He also brings extensive experience as a motorsports technical expert and operations consultant following his time at Haas F1 Team, where he was a key piece in helping launch their endeavour into F1.

Previous article Indy 500: McLaughlin tops second day of practice at 229.493mph before deluge
Next article Josef Newgarden: Indy 500 poster boy or paddock pariah?

