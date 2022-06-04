Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / IndyCar Detroit: Rossi tops second practice stalled by red flags Next / IndyCar Detroit: Power holds off Rossi to win last Belle Isle race
IndyCar / Detroit Qualifying report

IndyCar Detroit: Newgarden on pole for final Belle Isle race

Josef Newgarden will lead the field to the green for the final Detroit Grand Prix to be held at Belle Isle Park, after shading a surprising challenge from Takuma Sato.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Detroit: Newgarden on pole for final Belle Isle race

Team Penske's Newgarden delivered a 1m15.215s lap, an average of 112.477s, to go fastest by 0.133s and claim his 16th pole.

Heading into the Firestone Fast Six on used reds, Helio Castroneves was the first driver to throw down a fast lap in Q3, a 1m15.453s tour of the bumpy 2.35-mile, 14-turn course.

That survived the first assaults from Newgarden and rookie David Malukas in the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, before Takuma Sato in the second Dale Coyne Racing with RWR car moved to the top with a 1m15.349s.

Soon after, Newgarden delivered his pole-stealing lap to top the timesheet, with Sato lining up second and Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing in third.

Castroneves settled for fourth, with Arrow McLaren SP's Pato O'Ward in fifth and rookie David Malukas in sixth.

The fastest time in Q1's Group 1 was set by Castroneves, with a a 1m15.737s, ahead of Ericsson, O’Ward and Pagenaud. 

Devlin DeFrancesco went straight out on alternate tyres, and on his second lap he produced a 1m17.019s, but the best of the drivers on primary tyres were able to able to eclipse him.

Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Another driver on alternates, Christian Lundgaard then went to the top of the times for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and delivered a 1m16.306s, but Scott McLaughlin was only two-tenths away in his Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Castroneves and O’Ward then improved on their second flying laps and Helio got down to 1m15.436s.

Conor Daly just missed out by 0.0087s, as did Friday pacesetter Kyle Kirkwood who had to serve a drive-through for a pit speed violation.

Malukas topped the Group 2 times on primaries, 1m16.3251s, ahead of the Andretti Autosport pair of Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta, followed by Scott Dixon (Ganassi), Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Will Power (Team Penske).

Alex Palou was the first major runner to switch to alternate tyres, but his 1m15.950s was swiftly pushed down by Felix Rosenqvist, Rossi, Malukas, VeeKay, before Dixon produced a 1m15.331s.

Josef Newgarden then found a 1m15.226s, but that was beaten by Malukas who produced the first 74sec lap of the weekend, a 74.883s. Rossi and Herta also improved to also demote Newgarden, but he, Dixon and Sato clung on to move on into Q2.

Surprise eliminations at this stage were VeeKay, Power, and defending champion Palou. Rosenqvist was sent out of pitlane into the path of Jimmie Johnson, lost his best laps for qualifying interference and will start on the back row.

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Heading into Q2, Simon Pagenaud set a 1m15.443s on primary tyres, while Newgarden landed a 1m15.509s with his first flyer on fresh reds and 15.0289 on his second.

However, this was swiftly eclipsed by rookie Malukas with a 1m14.8s, the same as he produced in Q1, before O’Ward sprung himself to the top with a 1m14.668s.

Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi were on their final flying laps, when Romain Grosjean banged the wall at Turn 11, appeared to bend suspension, and then spun hard into the wall at Turn 12.

That brought out the red flag, preventing Dixon and Rossi from getting a chance to advance, so Newgarden could breathe a sigh of relief as he was through to the final six.

Marcus Ericsson was unhappy with teammate Dixon backing up toward him trying to find a gap, for his flyer, but it was a similar incident to that seen throughout the field, throughout the weekend.

Firestone Fast Six results:

Cla

 Driver Team Time Gap Interval
1 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'15.215    
2 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'15.349 0.133 0.133
3 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'15.395 0.179 0.046
4 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'15.453 0.238 0.058
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 1'16.330 1.114 0.876
6 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 1'16.610 1.395 0.280
View full results

Q2 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval
1 MexicoPatricio O'Ward United StatesArrow McLaren SP 1'14.668    
2 United StatesDavid Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 1'14.825 0.157 0.157
3 BrazilHelio Castroneves United StatesMeyer Shank Racing 1'14.859 0.191 0.034
4 FranceSimon Pagenaud United StatesMeyer Shank Racing 1'14.917 0.249 0.057
5 JapanTakuma Sato United StatesDale Coyne Racing 1'14.936 0.268 0.019
6 United StatesJosef Newgarden United StatesTeam Penske 1'15.028 0.360 0.092
7 United StatesColton Herta United StatesAndretti Autosport 1'15.104 0.436 0.075
8 SwedenMarcus Ericsson United StatesChip Ganassi Racing 1'15.227 0.559 0.123
9 New ZealandScott Dixon United StatesChip Ganassi Racing 1'15.405 0.737 0.177
10 New ZealandScott McLaughlin United StatesTeam Penske 1'15.867 1.198 0.461
11 United StatesAlexander Rossi United StatesAndretti Autosport 1'16.217 1.549 0.350
12 FranceRomain Grosjean United StatesAndretti Autosport 1'16.974 2.305 0.756
View full results

Q1 Group 1 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval
1 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'15.436    
2 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 1'15.597 0.160 0.160
3 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'15.615 0.179 0.018
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'15.676 0.239 0.060
5 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'15.846 0.409 0.169
6 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'16.006 0.570 0.160
7 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'16.015 0.578 0.008
8 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'16.125 0.688 0.110
9 United States Santino Ferrucci Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'16.139 0.702 0.013
10 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'16.306 0.870 0.167
11 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1'16.337 0.900 0.030
12 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'16.426 0.989 0.089
13 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises      
View full results

Q1 Group 2 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval
1 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 1'14.883    
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'15.028 0.145 0.145
3 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'15.200 0.317 0.171
4 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'15.226 0.342 0.025
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'15.330 0.447 0.104
6 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'15.391 0.507 0.060
7 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'15.548 0.664 0.157
8 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'15.573 0.689 0.024
9 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'15.612 0.728 0.039
10 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'16.834 1.951 1.222
11 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'17.549 2.666 0.715
12 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'18.365 3.482 0.815
13 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 1'18.629 3.745 0.263
View full results
shares
comments
IndyCar Detroit: Rossi tops second practice stalled by red flags
Previous article

IndyCar Detroit: Rossi tops second practice stalled by red flags
Next article

IndyCar Detroit: Power holds off Rossi to win last Belle Isle race

IndyCar Detroit: Power holds off Rossi to win last Belle Isle race
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice

Dixon denies talks regarding IndyCar move to Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon denies talks regarding IndyCar move to Arrow McLaren SP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.