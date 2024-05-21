Brown keen for McLaren to continue Hendrick tie-up with Larson at Indy 500

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has impressed in the build-up to his Indy 500 debut, where he is set to start fifth on Sunday in the #17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet.

Although Hendrick is one of the most recognisable figures in motorsports, this marks his first time to be entered as a team owner in the Indy 500.

The experience has been enough for Larson to entertain the possibility of future attempts in the Indy 500. Asked by Autosport about his desire to go beyond making this a one-time deal, he responded: “Yeah, maybe. I just kind of want to see how this experience goes first.

“If I enjoy it, and if it doesn't scare the shit out of me, then maybe I would like to do it again.”

When Hendrick was asked on Wednesday about the possibility of the current agreement being a multi-year deal with options, he said: “Well, haven't had enough time to talk about ’25 yet.

“But I know Zak and I have talked about it before, so we'll see how this goes, and then I've got to see if Zak wants to do it again.”

Brown made his stance clear in stating that he would.

“Certainly, when we got started, the intent was let's see where this partnership can grow because I think we all like to be at the racetrack as many weekends as possible,” he said.

Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet and Tony Kanaan Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“I think it's super cool to have some papaya on the NASCAR, so certainly we've got to focus right now on Sunday and then turn our attention to the future.

“But we've known each other a long time and would certainly love to continue working together.”

Larson is also set to run NASCAR's 600-mile Cup Series race at Charlotte on Sunday evening after the Indy 500, and will become only the fifth driver to ever attempt ‘The Double’ on Memorial Day weekend.

Hendrick admitted “it would be very hard” to pull Larson out of the 500 if weather were to delay the IndyCar race.

“It would be very tough,” he said. “Would be very disappointing because of all the effort that everyone has put in, from Arrow McLaren to Zak and the crowd, our marketing people.

“We've got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy, and he's in such a good position, it would be extremely hard.”