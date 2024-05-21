All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Brown keen for McLaren to continue Hendrick tie-up with Larson at Indy 500

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown welcomes any future opportunities to work with legendary NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, including additional Indianapolis 500s with Kyle Larson.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has impressed in the build-up to his Indy 500 debut, where he is set to start fifth on Sunday in the #17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet.

Although Hendrick is one of the most recognisable figures in motorsports, this marks his first time to be entered as a team owner in the Indy 500.

The experience has been enough for Larson to entertain the possibility of future attempts in the Indy 500. Asked by Autosport about his desire to go beyond making this a one-time deal, he responded: “Yeah, maybe. I just kind of want to see how this experience goes first.

“If I enjoy it, and if it doesn't scare the shit out of me, then maybe I would like to do it again.”

When Hendrick was asked on Wednesday about the possibility of the current agreement being a multi-year deal with options, he said: “Well, haven't had enough time to talk about ’25 yet.

“But I know Zak and I have talked about it before, so we'll see how this goes, and then I've got to see if Zak wants to do it again.”

Brown made his stance clear in stating that he would.

“Certainly, when we got started, the intent was let's see where this partnership can grow because I think we all like to be at the racetrack as many weekends as possible,” he said.

Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet and Tony Kanaan

Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet and Tony Kanaan

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“I think it's super cool to have some papaya on the NASCAR, so certainly we've got to focus right now on Sunday and then turn our attention to the future.

“But we've known each other a long time and would certainly love to continue working together.”

Larson is also set to run NASCAR's 600-mile Cup Series race at Charlotte on Sunday evening after the Indy 500, and will become only the fifth driver to ever attempt ‘The Double’ on Memorial Day weekend.

Hendrick admitted “it would be very hard” to pull Larson out of the 500 if weather were to delay the IndyCar race.

“It would be very tough,” he said. “Would be very disappointing because of all the effort that everyone has put in, from Arrow McLaren to Zak and the crowd, our marketing people.

“We've got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy, and he's in such a good position, it would be extremely hard.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article O’Ward feels “helpless” over issue he fears will handicap his Indy 500
Next article Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
The Indy 500 non-qualifier who provided a glimpse of IndyCar's future

The Indy 500 non-qualifier who provided a glimpse of IndyCar's future

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
The Indy 500 non-qualifier who provided a glimpse of IndyCar's future
Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole

McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole
Kyle Larson
More from
Kyle Larson
VeeKay suffers heavy crash, Larson hit by engine issue in Indy 500 qualifying

VeeKay suffers heavy crash, Larson hit by engine issue in Indy 500 qualifying

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
VeeKay suffers heavy crash, Larson hit by engine issue in Indy 500 qualifying
Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'

Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut 'doesn't scare me'
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Arrow McLaren SP
More from
Arrow McLaren SP
O’Ward feels “helpless” over issue he fears will handicap his Indy 500

O’Ward feels “helpless” over issue he fears will handicap his Indy 500

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
O’Ward feels “helpless” over issue he fears will handicap his Indy 500
O’Ward: “Badass” Indy 500 qualifying boost means “that wall comes fast”

O’Ward: “Badass” Indy 500 qualifying boost means “that wall comes fast”

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
O’Ward: “Badass” Indy 500 qualifying boost means “that wall comes fast”
Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash

Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash

Latest news

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

F1 Formula 1
F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test
What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? All to know about the contract

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? All to know about the contract

F1 Formula 1
What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? All to know about the contract
RB targets F1 start improvements to issues that are "hurting" results

RB targets F1 start improvements to issues that are "hurting" results

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
RB targets F1 start improvements to issues that are "hurting" results

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe