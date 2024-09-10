Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports have announced that Kyle Larson will get another shot at the Indianapolis 500 next year.

Larson will complete a four-car lineup for Arrow McLaren in the Indy 500, alongside Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, who replaces Alexander Rossi next year.

Larson’s first attempt at “The Double” – the Indianapolis 500 and 600-mile NASCAR Cup Series round at Charlotte Motor Speedway – on Memorial Day weekend was derailed by rain this year.

He qualified fifth for the IndyCar event after setting a single-lap rookie qualifying record (233.543 mph), though a pitlane speeding penalty took away his chance of victory, relegating him to 18th by the chequered flag, though still picking up the rookie of the year honour, only for a rain delay left him unable to finish the double in Charlotte.

“I really enjoyed the month of May in Indy and racing with Arrow McLaren, but I was really disappointed with missing the Coca-Cola 600 with the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team,” Larson said.

“I appreciate the second opportunity because we have unfinished business. I really want to complete all 1100 miles, and I think we have the opportunity to battle for the win in both events.”

Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson will again run the No. 17 for his IndyCar effort, with backing coming from HendrickCars.com as part of what has been dubbed the #Hendrick1100.

“Kyle had a great month of May and showed what a gifted race car driver he is,” said team owner Rick Hendrick.

“From a sponsorship perspective, we saw an incredible lift for HendrickCars.com and measured a three-to-one return on our investment. It was a monumental effort by all involved, but we didn’t have the opportunity to see it through (because of inclement weather).

"Everyone learned a great deal that we’ll take into next year. Now that we’ve experienced it once, we know what to expect, which can only make us better and more prepared. Zak (Brown, McLaren Racing CEO) and the team at Arrow McLaren are tremendous partners, and we’re looking forward to finishing the job together in 2025.”

Larson is one of only five drivers to attempt to run both crown jewel events and just the third to make multiple efforts after Tony Stewart and Robby Gordon. Nobody has earned a win in either race, and only one has completed all the laps (Stewart in 2001).

“Kyle showed us all what he was capable of this past May, and given a second chance with better weather conditions, I think we’ll all be excited to see him fight for a win at the Indy 500 and then another one in Charlotte,” added Brown.

“He’s one of the most talented racing drivers out there, and it’s a privilege to do this again with Mr. Hendrick and Jeff Gordon, who are both world-class. We can’t wait for May.”