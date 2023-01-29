Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Daytona 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid trouble for MSR Acura Next / Daytona 24, Hour 18: Cadillac in command with six hours to go
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Westbrook: Tyre strategy as crucial as reliability in Daytona 24 Hours closing stages

Cadillac Racing’s Richard Westbrook says tyre strategy in the closing hours of the Daytona 24 Hours could prove as crucial as reliability in deciding the overall winner.

Charles Bradley
By:
Westbrook: Tyre strategy as crucial as reliability in Daytona 24 Hours closing stages

Westbrook was speaking with over six hours remaining, having just exited the third-placed #02 car – which is running as a one-off entry by Chip Ganassi Racing before embarking on a full-time World Endurance Championship campaign.

“There’s just a really interesting strategy going on out there,” he told NBC Peacock. “We’ve got a tyre allocation this year which is new, so we’re trying to double-stint as many sets as we can now, to give ourselves fresh sets at the end. We feel like we’ve used less tyres than anyone else, but we’ll see.

“It’s amazing, I had no idea these cars would be running so close, still on the lead lap, without any issues. It’s incredible and testament to all the manufacturers and all the hard work by the teams.

“I just thought we’d see more issues. It really was a step into the unknown, because testing is testing and racing always throws a curveball. So far, we’ve been dealing with it.”

#02: Cadillac Racing, Cadillac V-LMDh, GTP: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

#02: Cadillac Racing, Cadillac V-LMDh, GTP: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Westbrook, who shares his Cadillac V-LMDh with Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, remains on the lead lap behind the leading #01 sister car and the Meyer Shank Racing Acura – which has proved the quickest car in the field but has encountered some technical issues.

“We’ve seen a few dropouts, but three or four cars have had very few issues at all, which is incredible in the first race of a new era,” he added when asked about the reliability of the GTP class cars. “I came into it pretty relaxed, because you didn’t know what was going to happen – and that just felt weird.

“You could say the Acura is really fast or the BMW, you just had no idea. Now we’ve got a better idea of who’s quick in certain situations, who’s good in the night, who’s good on the soft tyre. And now we’ll see what happens.”

Three of the four GTP manufacturers – Acura, Cadillac and Porsche – have enjoyed stints in the lead of the first ever IMSA race to feature hybridised powertrains, while BMW suffered the most in terms of unreliability and a lack of pace.

shares
comments

Related video

Daytona 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid trouble for MSR Acura
Previous article

Daytona 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid trouble for MSR Acura
Next article

Daytona 24, Hour 18: Cadillac in command with six hours to go

Daytona 24, Hour 18: Cadillac in command with six hours to go
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 champion Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans driver line-up Le Mans 2023
Le Mans

F1 champion Button joins NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans driver line-up

Porsche: Daytona 24 Hours will “deliver answers” on GTP’s competitive order Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Porsche: Daytona 24 Hours will “deliver answers” on GTP’s competitive order

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

Daytona 24, Hour 21: MSR Acura back in front with three hours left
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 21: MSR Acura back in front with three hours left

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura was back in front with three hours remaining in the Daytona 24 Hours that opens the IMSA SportsCar season.

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory
General General

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory

Two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom took his fourth Race of Champions title at Pite Havsbad in Sweden after defeating Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher in the final.

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb
WRC WRC

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb

Sebastien Ogier is keen for a Rally Monte Carlo rematch against Sebastien Loeb in next year's World Rally Championship after becoming the most successful driver in event history.

Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight

Mark Webber believes Red Bull will remain the “most dangerous team” in Formula 1 in 2023 despite facing penalties for its cost cap breach.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut Plus

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The new LMDh era finally begins in earnest this weekend with the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser at Daytona. The prospect of multiple marques going all guns blazing for victory over 24 hours is a salivating one for fans of sportscar racing, but what are the chances of the new hybrid machines (known as GTP cars Stateside) proving reliable enough to win on debut?

IMSA
Jan 27, 2023
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Plus

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Daytona 24 Hours. A programme focused on the IMSA SportsCar Championship for now will expand to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.