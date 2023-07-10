Subscribe
Previous / IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
IMSA / Mosport News

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

Mike Shank says his team’s IMSA SportsCar Championship victory on Sunday was a riposte to “people that said a lot of nasty things” following the controversial Daytona 24 Hours.

Charles Bradley
By:
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Michael Shank

Shank’s Acura ARX-06 scored its second GTP victory of the season at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, following the deduction of 200 points due to tyre data manipulation after its Daytona success – a victory it was allowed to keep in the record books as the rules transgression was only found after the results were declared official.

Colin Braun – who shared the win with Tom Blomqvist – drove an epic 1h16m final stint at CTMP but was fortunate that three cautions occurred for crashes, allowing him to save energy with his hybrid-powered Acura.

The car had been dominating the race early on, until losing time in the pits under the first full-course caution.

“We lost some track position on that one pit exchange, we just had a little problem that put us in third,” Shank told NBC. “We could see we weren’t going to pass our way up to the lead, and we missed a pit entry, they closed the pits so we had to stay out [at the next caution], and we were like ‘well, screw it, let’s just go’.

“We were either going to win it or finish eighth and I’m not here to finish eighth anymore. So, I just want say one thing, there’s a lot of people that said a lot of nasty things about my team, my family, my partner Jim Meyer since January and I just want to say this [victory] is for them.

“This is all due to the work from HPD and Acura and the MSR team, this is an incredible machine and it’s really purpose-built for a track like this, so we thank everyone involved.”

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Braun had a five-second lead over Filipe Albuquerque in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura when the final caution flew for Renger van der Zande’s huge wreck in his GTP Cadillac inside the final five minutes of the 2h40m race.

“The Acura cars have been fast all week, and our team specifically worked hard,” said Braun. “Those yellows played into our favour and I still had a bit of fuel to save, but I knew if I could get a good jump and kind of push hard and build a gap for a lap or two, I could settle in and hit the fuel number. It was a lot of fun.

“It was tough, I knew Filipe had pitted so he was good on fuel, so for me it was all about getting a good restart and build a bit of a gap and go into fuel-saving mode. I was really surprised with the pace on the fuel save, once we got to the traffic I knew I’d be strong, as I gapped him before on the stint before in traffic quite a lot.

“Just super proud. We’ve been close and had good pace all year, so great to convert it to a win and definitely had to work for it.”

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Blomqvist added: “Obviously we had a challenging period after the first round [alluding to the Daytona fallout]. We put it all out there today. We’ve been really quick all week, today was just about converting.

“Colin is so good around here, taught me a lot in prep before qualifying, and he loves these high-speed corners. We were a perfect combo for this track this weekend.

“We looked like we might have been on the back foot at one point, but we rolled the dice there by staying out and the racing Gods were looking down on us and gave us those yellows.

“The only way we were going to win that race was if the yellows kind of played into our corner. Thankfully, they did.

“I’m just so happy for the guys. They’ve worked their back sides off all year long, really. This car has been a lot of work. We haven’t had the greatest run of recent races, so to get the pole and finish the job off is just amazing.”

shares
comments

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

Formula 1
British GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins British GP

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Tom Blomqvist More
Tom Blomqvist
United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

WEC
Sebring

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

Castroneves: “Too early” to think about potential replacement by Blomqvist

Castroneves: “Too early” to think about potential replacement by Blomqvist

IndyCar
The Thermal Club Testing February testing

Castroneves: “Too early” to think about potential replacement by Blomqvist Castroneves: “Too early” to think about potential replacement by Blomqvist

Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook

Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook

Meyer Shank Racing More
Meyer Shank Racing
Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career”

Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career”

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career” Pagenaud not cleared by IndyCar medics after “wildest ride of my career”

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

IndyCar
Indy 500

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

Latest news

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

F1 Formula 1

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe