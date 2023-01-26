Daytona 24: WTR Acura tops heavily interrupted FP1

After a GTD car choking on pit entry caused the first red flag, the running was interrupted again after only 16 minutes due to debris at Turn 2. At that point, only Philipp Eng in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 had set a vaguely representative time, with a 1m39.586s.

When action resumed Tom Blomqvist drove the polesitting Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 to the top of the times with a 1m35.688s run, a few hundredths ahead of Renger van der Zande’s #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh, and Albuquerque’s Acura.

With 41 minutes to go, Earl Bamber then moved to the top of the times in the #02 Caddy, 0.033s faster than Blomqvist.

The #7 Porsche 963 and the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 missed much of the session with technical issues, a suspected steering issue for the 963 and a misfire for the M Hybrid V8, although both did eventually hit the track.

Albuquerque lowered the class benchmark to 1m35.366s, 0.266s ahead of the #02 Cadillac, before a fifth stoppage left only five minutes remaining on the clock.

The #7 Porsche was finally able to set a time before the end of the session, with Matt Campbell 2.668s off top spot.

In LMP2, Fred Poordad’s 1m40.456s, set in the first 15 minutes, was faster than Ben Keating’s pole time in the class, but that was swiftly eclipsed by his team partner in the TDS Racing entry Job van Uitert (1m39.227s), TDS team-mate Mikkel Jensen, Ryan Dalziel of Era Motorsport and Josef Newgarden in the rebuilt Tower Motorsport machine.

Jensen kept improving, turning a 1m39.076s, but it was Paul-Loup Chatin in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry who worked down to a 1m38.302s, less than three-tenths ahead of Oliver Jarvis.

Paul-Loup Chatin in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports was the fastest LMP2 runner in FP1 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Riley Motorsports’ Felipe Fraga got down to a 1m42.704s in LMP3, ahead of Joao Barbosa in the Sean Creech Motorsport machine, while Cameron Shields was third fastest in the Performance Tech Motorsports entry. However, John De Angelis then shunted this car at Turn 7.

In the brief period between the fourth and fifth red flags, Gabby Chaves slotted the Andretti Autosport entry into second, 0.091s behind Fraga’s top time.

In GTD Pro and GTD, Alec Udell in the Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R stopped on the entry to pitlane and needed retrieval, bringing out the first red flag after just five minutes. With just over 30 minutes run, Andrea Caldarelli’s #63 Lamborghini Huracan of Iron Lynx then caused the third red flag with an off-course excursion.

At this point, Aaron Telitz’s GTD Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F topped all GTD cars with a 1m46.975s ahead of Russell Ward in the pole-winning Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 and Andy Lally in the Aston Martin Vantage. The second Lexus of Jack Hawksworth led GTD Pro.

With under 25 minutes to go, Lucas Auer had set the fastest time – 1m46.763s – in the polesitting Winward Mercedes, when he caused the fifth red flag of the session with a heavy front-on impact at Turn 2. Owen Trinkler in the TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage was top of the GTD Pro times.

