Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / LMP2 drivers question move to slow class for Daytona 24 Hours Next / Auer suffers back injury in Daytona 24 practice shunt
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Practice report

Daytona 24: WTR Acura tops heavily interrupted FP1

Five red flags disrupted the first practice session for this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours, while Filipe Albuquerque put the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport Acura on top.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Daytona 24: WTR Acura tops heavily interrupted FP1

After a GTD car choking on pit entry caused the first red flag, the running was interrupted again after only 16 minutes due to debris at Turn 2. At that point, only Philipp Eng in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 had set a vaguely representative time, with a 1m39.586s.

When action resumed Tom Blomqvist drove the polesitting Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 to the top of the times with a 1m35.688s run, a few hundredths ahead of Renger van der Zande’s #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh, and Albuquerque’s Acura.

With 41 minutes to go, Earl Bamber then moved to the top of the times in the #02 Caddy, 0.033s faster than Blomqvist.

The #7 Porsche 963 and the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 missed much of the session with technical issues, a suspected steering issue for the 963 and a misfire for the M Hybrid V8, although both did eventually hit the track.

Albuquerque lowered the class benchmark to 1m35.366s, 0.266s ahead of the #02 Cadillac, before a fifth stoppage left only five minutes remaining on the clock.

The #7 Porsche was finally able to set a time before the end of the session, with Matt Campbell 2.668s off top spot.

In LMP2, Fred Poordad’s 1m40.456s, set in the first 15 minutes, was faster than Ben Keating’s pole time in the class, but that was swiftly eclipsed by his team partner in the TDS Racing entry Job van Uitert (1m39.227s), TDS team-mate Mikkel Jensen, Ryan Dalziel of Era Motorsport and Josef Newgarden in the rebuilt Tower Motorsport machine.

Jensen kept improving, turning a 1m39.076s, but it was Paul-Loup Chatin in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry who worked down to a 1m38.302s, less than three-tenths ahead of Oliver Jarvis.

Paul-Loup Chatin in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports was the fastest LMP2 runner in FP1

Paul-Loup Chatin in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports was the fastest LMP2 runner in FP1

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Riley Motorsports’ Felipe Fraga got down to a 1m42.704s in LMP3, ahead of Joao Barbosa in the Sean Creech Motorsport machine, while Cameron Shields was third fastest in the Performance Tech Motorsports entry. However, John De Angelis then shunted this car at Turn 7.

In the brief period between the fourth and fifth red flags, Gabby Chaves slotted the Andretti Autosport entry into second, 0.091s behind Fraga’s top time.

In GTD Pro and GTD, Alec Udell in the Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R stopped on the entry to pitlane and needed retrieval, bringing out the first red flag after just five minutes. With just over 30 minutes run, Andrea Caldarelli’s #63 Lamborghini Huracan of Iron Lynx then caused the third red flag with an off-course excursion.

At this point, Aaron Telitz’s GTD Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F topped all GTD cars with a 1m46.975s ahead of Russell Ward in the pole-winning Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 and Andy Lally in the Aston Martin Vantage. The second Lexus of Jack Hawksworth led GTD Pro.

With under 25 minutes to go, Lucas Auer had set the fastest time – 1m46.763s – in the polesitting Winward Mercedes, when he caused the fifth red flag of the session with a heavy front-on impact at Turn 2. Owen Trinkler in the TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage was top of the GTD Pro times.

Daytona 24 Hours FP1 result

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		GTP Acura ARX-06 19 1'35.366  
2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 22 1'35.632 0.266
3 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		GTP Acura ARX-06 24 1'35.665 0.299
4 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 16 1'35.740 0.374
5 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron 		GTP Porsche 963 26 1'35.752 0.386
6 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 10 1'36.550 1.184
7 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 25 1'36.563 1.197
8 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen 		GTP Porsche 963 6 1'38.034 2.668
9 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'38.302 2.936
10 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'38.597 3.231
11 Thomas Steven
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'38.601 3.235
12 United States Fred Poordad
Italy Francesco Pizzi
Australia James Allen
Italy Gianmaria Bruni 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'38.903 3.537
13 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 31 1'39.227 3.861
14 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'39.283 3.917
15 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 10 1'39.365 3.999
16 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'39.701 4.335
17 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Italy Raffaele Marciello 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'39.891 4.525
18 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'40.122 4.756
19 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 31 1'40.584 5.218
20 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 25 1'42.704 7.338
21 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Dakota Dickerson
Sweden Rasmus Lindh 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 25 1'42.795 7.429
22 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Danny Soufi		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 29 1'42.841 7.475
23 John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Australia Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 22 1'43.257 7.891
24 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
United States Luca Mars
United States Mason Filippi 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 29 1'43.272 7.906
25 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
United States Thomas Merrill 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 24 1'43.578 8.212
26 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Germany Moritz Kranz 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 27 1'43.620 8.254
27 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
United States Nicholas Boulle 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 26 1'43.936 8.570
28 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 22 1'44.115 8.749
29 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Austria Lucas Auer 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 26 1'46.763 11.397
30 United States Aaron Telitz
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 1'46.975 11.609
31 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 24 1'47.010 11.644
32 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 23 1'47.066 11.700
33 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 24 1'47.174 11.808
34 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 22 1'47.266 11.900
35 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 1'47.290 11.924
36 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz		 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 23 1'47.295 11.929
37 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Luca Stolz
Germany Fabian Schiller
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 25 1'47.329 11.963
38 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
David Pittard		 GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 22 1'47.353 11.987
39 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 27 1'47.468 12.102
40 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
France Franck Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 22 1'47.506 12.140
41 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Italy Marco Mapelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 24 1'47.576 12.210
42 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 24 1'47.613 12.247
43 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean 		GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 20 1'47.672 12.306
44 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 24 1'47.677 12.311
45 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States John Edwards 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 18 1'47.683 12.317
46 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 22 1'47.703 12.337
47 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 20 1'47.814 12.448
48 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 26 1'47.927 12.561
49 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 22 1'48.065 12.699
50 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 23 1'48.155 12.789
51 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 25 1'48.293 12.927
52 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 27 1'48.356 12.990
53 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 26 1'48.589 13.223
54 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 21 1'48.734 13.368
55 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Italy Andrea Bertolini 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 26 1'48.886 13.520
56 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Trenton Estep
Denmark Jan Magnussen
United States Jason Hart 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 28 1'48.956 13.590
57 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 25 1'48.969 13.603
58 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
France Julien Andlauer 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 24 1'49.029 13.663
59 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 1'51.349 15.983
60 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 3    
61 David Brule
United States Alec Udell
United States Andrew Davis
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0    
View full results
shares
comments
LMP2 drivers question move to slow class for Daytona 24 Hours
Previous article

LMP2 drivers question move to slow class for Daytona 24 Hours
Next article

Auer suffers back injury in Daytona 24 practice shunt

Auer suffers back injury in Daytona 24 practice shunt
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Daytona 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Daytona 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Foyt changes IndyCar number amid "symbolic references" debacle
IndyCar

Foyt changes IndyCar number amid "symbolic references" debacle

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended
Formula E Formula E

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended

Sebastien Buemi says his pole position pace at the Diriyah E-Prix is "just the beginning", but conceded it left him "sad" at how his time with Nissan ended.

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Daytona 24 Hours

Romain Grosjean has expressed his satisfaction with the build-up to this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours, which will mark his first outing as a factory Lamborghini driver.

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut
Formula E Formula E

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut

Kelvin van der Linde was buoyed by his Diriyah E-Prix qualifying performance after minimal running, although felt his first Formula E race was an "uphill battle".

Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement

Craft-Bamboo Racing is on the hunt for a driver for next week's Bathurst 12 Hour after Lucas Auer was injured in a practice crash in Daytona.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut Plus

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The new LMDh era finally begins in earnest this weekend with the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser at Daytona. The prospect of multiple marques going all guns blazing for victory over 24 hours is a salivating one for fans of sportscar racing, but what are the chances of the new hybrid machines (known as GTP cars Stateside) proving reliable enough to win on debut?

IMSA
17 h
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Plus

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Daytona 24 Hours. A programme focused on the IMSA SportsCar Championship for now will expand to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.