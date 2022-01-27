Tickets Subscribe
IMSA Practice report

Daytona 24: IndyCar ace O’Ward tops damp FP1 ahead of main race

By:

IndyCar ace Pato O’Ward sent DragonSpeed’s LMP2 Oreca to the head of the times in opening practice for the IMSA Sportscar Championship's 24 Hours of Daytona.

The Mexican 21-year-old turned a 1m49.251sap of the 3.56-mile course and then promptly spun, but he had done enough to ensure an LMP2 car was on top by 0.016 seconds.

The DragonSpeed car managed 33 laps in the 90-minute session, some 1.5s ahead of next fastest LMP2 runner Nico Muller in the High Class Racing machine, with Frits Van Eerd third for Racing Team Nederland ahead of Paul-Loup Chatin.

In the DPi class, Earl Bamber’s 1m49.267s lap in the #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R gave him a similar margin as O’Ward over the nearest opposition, Filipe Albuquerque in the 2021 Daytona 24-winning Acura ARX-05 of Wayne Taylor Racing.

Next up was Oliver Jarvis of Meyer Shank Racing, the #60 Acura being the only DPi car to do more than a dozen laps in the session, as teams expect the damp conditions at the moment to be unrepresentative of how Daytona will be this weekend.

Forecasts suggest instead that it will be extremely cold, with temperatures hovering around freezing point.

Only four LMP3 cars completed laps in FP1, with Matt Bell topping the times in AWA’s Duqueine ahead of Muehlner Motorsports’ similar car in the hands of Cameron Shields.

Mathieu Jaminet led GTD Pro by a country mile in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, 1.7s and 1.9s faster than Dirk Muller and Daniel Juncadella in the two Proton-run Mercedes AMG GT3 entries.

Laurens Vanthoor was fourth in KCMG’s Porsche, with reigning IMSA  GTLM champ Antonio Garcia fifth in the Corvette C8.R and James Calado sixth in Risi Competizione’s Ferrari 488.

GTD was led by Luca Stolz in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes, and his time put him second in the 33-car GT field overall, as well as half a second faster than Jordan Pepper’s best effort in the Inception McLaren 720S.

Maxi Goetz was third fastest despite spinning the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes, while Katherine Legge slotted the Hardpoint Porsche into fourth.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Colton Herta 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 33 1'49.251  
2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		DPi Cadillac DPi 6 1'49.267 0.016
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Joao Barbosa
United States Alexander Rossi
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		DPi Acura DPi 9 1'50.781 1.530
4 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Nico Mueller		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 31 1'50.789 1.538
5 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 16 1'51.246 1.995
6 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Murry Dylan
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 28 1'51.478 2.227
7 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'51.765 2.514
8 United States John Falb
Australia James Allen
Italy Luca Ghiotto
Tijmen van		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 42 1'51.829 2.578
9 France François Heriau
Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Germany René Rast 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 26 1'52.383 3.132
10 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Rui Pinto
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 20 1'52.949 3.698
11 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Spain Alex Palou 		DPi Cadillac DPi 5 1'52.989 3.738
12 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		DPi Cadillac DPi 8 1'53.324 4.073
13 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jimmie Johnson
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		DPi Cadillac DPi 11 1'53.650 4.399
14 United States Jim McGuire
United Kingdom Guy Smith
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United States Will Owen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'54.036 4.785
15 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 30 1'56.784 7.533
16 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Luca Stolz
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Germany Fabian Schiller 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 11 1'58.419 9.168
17 Germany Dirk Muller
Germany Patrick Assenheimer
United States Austin Cindric 		GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 10 1'58.510 9.259
18 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
Germany Maro Engel
France Jules Gounon 		GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 21 1'58.658 9.407
19 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Patrick Pilet
Norway Dennis Olsen
Switzerland Alexandre Imperatori 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 19 1'58.936 9.685
20 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 39 1'58.964 9.713
21 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad
Linus Lundqvist
Maximillian Goetz		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 36 1'59.001 9.750
22 Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Stefan Wilson
United States Nicholas Boulle 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 36 1'59.115 9.864
23 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 35 1'59.173 9.922
24 France Franck Perera
LLarena Mateo
Germany Paul Maximilian
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 30 1'59.195 9.944
25 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Ireland Charles Eastwood
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 10 1'59.215 9.964
26 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kuno Wittmer
Germany Lars Kern
United Kingdom Matthew Bell 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 15 1'59.223 9.972
27 Nolan Siegel
Australia Cameron Shields
Charles Crews
Ugo De		 LMP3 Duqueine D08 32 1'59.224 9.973
28 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 488 GT3 19 1'59.656 10.405
29 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Finland Jesse Krohn 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 23 1'59.682 10.431
30 United States Bill Sweedler
John Megrue
Italy Giacomo Altoè
United States Jeff Segal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 6 1'59.767 10.516
31 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 31 1'59.945 10.694
32 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 33 1'59.963 10.712
33 United States Don Yount
Benja Hites
United States Jaden Conwright
Finland Markus Palttala 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 39 2'00.067 10.816
34 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessio Rovera 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 37 2'00.123 10.872
35 Kyffin Simpson
United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 11 2'00.431 11.180
36 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Australia Scott Andrews 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 27 2'00.589 11.338
37 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 34 2'00.663 11.412
38 Efrin Castro
Germany Moritz Kranz
Ori Ayrton
United States Joel Miller 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 22 2'00.800 11.549
39 Lance Bergstein
Jon Miller
United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Paul Holton 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 15 2'00.960 11.709
40 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 27 2'01.223 11.972
41 Italy Marco Mapelli
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 9 2'01.246 11.995
42 United States Robert Megennis
United States Corey Lewis
United Kingdom Sandy Mitchell
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 18 2'01.376 12.125
43 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
United States Michael Cooper 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 8 2'01.865 12.614
44 Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Marco Wittmann
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 24 2'01.906 12.655
45 Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Austria Klaus Bachler 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 7 2'04.673 15.422
46 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Richard Heistand
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 3 2'09.973 20.722
47 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 12 2'11.813 22.562
48 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Loic Duval
United States Ben Keating 		DPi Cadillac DPi 0 0.000  
49 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Austin McCusker
United States Trenton Estep
Antoine Doquin		 LMP3 Duqueine D08 0 0.000  
50 Thomas Steven
United States Josh Pierson
United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 0 0.000  
51 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 0 0.000  
52 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Richard Lietz 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 14 0.000  
53 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 0 0.000  
54 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner
Tom Gamble		 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 0 0.000  
55 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Seb Priaulx
United States Lance Willsey 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 0 0.000  
56 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Colombia Gabby Chaves 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 0 0.000  
57 Dan Goldburg
Hikaru Abe
Canada Garett Grist
Nicolas Pino		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 0 0.000  
58 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 0 0.000  
59 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz
Sweden Nic Jönsson 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 2 0.000  
60 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Canada Mikael Grenier
Austria Lucas Auer 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 0 0.000  
61 United States Cooper MacNeil
Julien Andlauer
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 0.000  
