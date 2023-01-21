Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Tandy: Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’ Next / 61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 Practice report

Daytona 24 Hours: Castroneves’ late lap puts MSR top in second Roar practice

Meyer Shank Racing led an Acura 1-2 in the second Roar Before the 24 practice session, as defending Daytona 24 Hours race-winner Helio Castroneves took advantage of cool conditions and a clear track to grab top spot.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Daytona 24 Hours: Castroneves’ late lap puts MSR top in second Roar practice

On his fifth lap of the session, Filipe Albuquerque in the #10 Acura ARX-06 of Wayne Taylor Racing beat the fastest lap that Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura, driven by Colin Braun, set in the morning session. A 1m35.580s around the 3.56-mile course put him some 1.6s ahead of his nearest opposition, which came from the #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh and the two BMW M Hybrid V8s.

Albuquerque then raised the bar to 1m35.320s, and Earl Bamber’s Cadillac was 0.7s adrift, but still ahead of team-mate Scott Dixon in the #01 sister car.

Both of the CGR Cadillacs were displaced by Blomqvist once the MSR team had overcome issues with a pitlane speedlimiter that wouldn’t release, and he moved up into second behind the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport team to complete an Acura 1-2.

This was spoiled by Dixon getting into second place, 0.265s from top spot, but Simon Pagenaud trimmed the MSR Acura’s deficit down to less than half a tenth before pitting.

His team-mate in IMSA and IndyCar Castroneves, did rather better than that, and moved to the top of the times with a 1m35.210s with under three minutes to go.

Thus Castroneves led an Acura 1-2 by 0.110s, he and Albuquerque sharing the three fastest sector times.

That left Dixon’s best Cadillac time some 0.375s adrift in third, although the six-time IndyCar champion was a similar distance ahead of the fastest of the Porsche Penske 963s, Michael Christensen’s #7 entry.

#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon

#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Bamber was barely half a tenth slower in the second Ganassi Cadillac, ahead of Sheldon van der Linde’s best effort in the quicker BMW, while Marco Wittmann was a further half a second adrift.

The second Porsche 963, shared by Mathieu Jaminet, Dane Cameron and Nick Tandy, turned only nine laps with technical issues that Cameron didn’t wish to share with IMSA Radio, but their late appearance on track was still enough time for Tandy and Jaminet to push the Action Express Racing Cadillac of Jack Aitken down to the bottom. 

In LMP2, Matthieu Vaxiviere was the first driver in class to bust below the 100s barrier, setting a 1m39.835s on his fifth lap in the AF Corse machine, but then Ben Keating in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry went almost half a second quicker.

It took only until his third lap for Mikkel Jensen’s TDS Racing car to trim 0.64s from that to go fastest, and his 1m38.730s stood firm as the top time in class for the remainder of the session.

Vaxiviere trimmed a few hundredths from his best to take second, but was still 0.6s from Jensen, with Keating third. Christian Rasmussen was the fastest of Era Motorsport’s drivers to nab fourth ahead of Scott McLaughlin who again impressed in the Tower Motorsports entry.

Gabby Chaves in the Andretti Autosport Ligier eclipsed Felipe Fraga's early leading effort in LMP3 with a 1m42.926s, to take top spot for the majority of the session.

But former Daytona 24 Hours winner Joao Barbosa left it until the last minute to move the Sean Creech Motorsports car into second, 0.45s adrift, mere hundredths ahead of Fraga’s former benchmark.

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Fabian Schiller, Axcil Jefferies

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Fabian Schiller moved to the top of the table early on in the GTD Pro class, producing a 1m47.020s in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes AMG GT3, less than a tenth faster than Parker Thompson’s Lexus RC F run by Vasser Sullivan Racing.

Nicki Thiim in the Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage and Russell Ward’s Winward Racing Mercedes were third and fourth at this stage, this quartet all swifter than the fastest GTD Pro cars – the second Lexus driven by Jack Hawksworth and the Heart of Racing Aston piloted by Alex Riberas.

When Ben Barnicoat took over the #14 GTD Pro Lexus, it moved up to shade its sister car by half a tenth, albeit 0.02s off the SunEnergy1 car.

Luis Perez Companc moved AF Corse’s new Ferrari 296 GT3 into fifth in GTD ahead of Maxi Goetz’s Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes, while Mirko Bortolotti’s Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan was third of the GTD Pro runners.

Practice 3 runs for 90 minutes on Saturday, starting at 11:15am local time (4:15pm GMT).

Daytona 24 Hours - Roar before the 24 FP2 results

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 60 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		GTP Acura ARX-06 35 1'35.210  
2 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		GTP Acura ARX-06 37 1'35.320 0.110
3 01 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 33 1'35.585 0.375
4 7 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen 		GTP Porsche 963 35 1'35.974 0.764
5 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 41 1'36.013 0.803
6 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 50 1'36.032 0.822
7 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 43 1'36.547 1.337
8 6 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron 		GTP Porsche 963 9 1'36.754 1.544
9 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 31 1'37.128 1.918
10 11 Thomas Steven
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 47 1'38.730 3.520
11 88 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 43 1'39.341 4.131
12 52 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 45 1'39.372 4.162
13 18 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 43 1'39.559 4.349
14 8 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 41 1'40.105 4.895
15 04 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 49 1'40.140 4.930
16 35 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 49 1'40.450 5.240
17 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Italy Raffaele Marciello 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 46 1'40.635 5.425
18 51 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 43 1'40.809 5.599
19 55 United States Fred Poordad
Italy Francesco Pizzi
Australia James Allen
Giammaria Bruni		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 39 1'41.744 6.534
20 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Dakota Dickerson
Sweden Rasmus Lindh 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 36 1'42.926 7.716
21 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Danny Soufi		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 37 1'43.375 8.165
22 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 41 1'43.389 8.179
23 87 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Canada Antonio Serravalle
United States Nicholas Boulle 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 35 1'43.820 8.610
24 17 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
United States Thomas Merrill 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 40 1'44.290 9.080
25 13 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Germany Moritz Kranz 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 45 1'44.600 9.390
26 85 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
United States Luca Mars
United States Mason Filippi 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 43 1'44.882 9.672
27 38 John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Australia Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 29 1'45.468 10.258
28 43 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 34 1'46.152 10.942
29 75 Germany Fabian Schiller
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 32 1'47.020 11.810
30 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 41 1'47.040 11.830
31 12 United States Aaron Telitz
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 44 1'47.096 11.886
32 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 40 1'47.166 11.956
33 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Austria Lucas Auer 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 40 1'47.335 12.125
34 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
David Pittard		 GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 33 1'47.561 12.351
35 21 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 38 1'47.575 12.365
36 32 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz		 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 41 1'47.575 12.365
37 70 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 40 1'47.609 12.399
38 93 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 31 1'47.676 12.466
39 63 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean 		GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 40 1'47.735 12.525
40 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 40 1'47.768 12.558
41 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 38 1'47.794 12.584
42 023 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Italy Andrea Bertolini 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 33 1'47.847 12.637
43 62 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 22 1'47.921 12.711
44 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 36 1'48.006 12.796
45 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 34 1'48.112 12.902
46 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 25 1'48.115 12.905
47 66 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 41 1'48.135 12.925
48 78 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Chile Benjamin Hites
Italy Marco Mapelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 38 1'48.322 13.112
49 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Italy Alessio Deledda 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 42 1'48.381 13.171
50 83 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 39 1'48.578 13.368
51 96 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 34 1'48.695 13.485
52 19 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
Frank Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 39 1'48.811 13.601
53 9 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 34 1'48.881 13.671
54 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 40 1'49.028 13.818
55 95 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States John Edwards 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 43 1'49.405 14.195
56 77 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 37 1'49.453 14.243
57 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 36 1'49.599 14.389
58 92 David Brule
United States Alec Udell
United States Andrew Davis
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 34 1'49.701 14.491
59 91 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
France Julien Andlauer 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 40 1'49.762 14.552
60 80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 25 1'49.790 14.580
61 53 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Trenton Estep
Denmark Jan Magnussen
United States Jason Hart 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 43 1'49.990 14.780
View full results

 

shares
comments
Tandy: Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’
Previous article

Tandy: Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’
Next article

61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais

61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Daytona 24 Hours: Acura on top in Roar practice but Porsche closing in Roar Before The 24
IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours: Acura on top in Roar practice but Porsche closing in

61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais Roar Before The 24
IMSA

61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Abiteboul: Toyota’s WRC Monte Carlo pace nothing to worry about

New Hyundai World Rally championship boss Cyril Abiteboul says Toyota’s impressive start to the 2023 World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo is “nothing to worry about".

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice

Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the fourth practice session of the IMSA SportsCar Championship Daytona 24 Hours.

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener
Video Inside
WRC WRC

M-Sport not concerned by power steering issues at WRC opener

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener isn’t worried by power steering issues that have hampered the team’s two full-time entries at the World Rally Championship opener in Monte Carlo.

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Rovanpera slashes Ogier's lead, Hyundai ends stage win drought

Sebastien Ogier remains on course to score a record ninth Monte Carlo Rally victory despite coming under pressure from a charging Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera on Saturday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.