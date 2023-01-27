Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Podcast

Podcast: Daytona 24 Hours – the dawn of a new era

Whenever we see drivers climbing into the race seat of a new set of cars at the start of a new season, the atmosphere is filled with anticipation. And that’s the prospect this weekend.

Podcast: Daytona 24 Hours – the dawn of a new era

It is one of the most exciting weekends in motorsport this year, because the Daytona 24 Hours marks the start of the new era.

Last weekend saw Tom Blomqvist put his Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 LMDh car on pole in a last-gasp effort which set the scene for this weekend’s IMSA opener.

The grid has so much to look out for. Nine of the new GTP class cars, 10 LMP2 entries, nine LMP3s, another nine in GTD Pro and 24 GTD cars to make it 61 cars in total on the grid.

Joining podcast host Martyn Lee is our sportscar guru Gary Watkins who covers the key talking points of the new era: why we’re so excited about the new LMDh prototypes, what we can expect from Porsche, BMW, Cadillac and Acura plus what drivers you should be watching out for this weekend.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

