Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin rules out Alonso, Stroll involvement in Valkyrie Hypercar assault Next / Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”
IMSA News

Pfaff defects from Porsche to lead McLaren’s IMSA GTD Pro attack

Pfaff Motorsports will switch away from its successful Porsche programme in the IMSA SportsCar Championship to become McLaren’s manufacturer-nominated entry in GTD Pro.

Charles Bradley
By:
#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet

Canada-based Pfaff will field a sole 720S GT3 Evo as it chases a third title in the series, with a driver line-up that has yet to be finalised.

Pfaff’s move to McLaren follows a successful five-year run in IMSA’s premier series with Porsche, which resulted in championship titles in the 2021 GTD and 2022 GTD Pro classes, plus a total of 12 race victories.

The move follows hot on the heels of McLaren joining the World Endurance Championship’s new LMGT3 class with United Autosports next season.

It also signifies McLaren’s first full season in the GTD Pro class, and Pfaff has a long history with the brand.

Pfaff Automotive Partners is the official importer for McLaren in Canada, and it owns and operates McLaren retail locations in Toronto and Vancouver.

Pfaff and McLaren have also partnered previously in IMSA’s lower ranks and won the 2022 Sports Car Championship Canada GT4 class for the brand in 2022.

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

“Pfaff has been proud to represent McLaren in Canada since 2012; our partnership with the brand has spanned road and track for many years,” said Chris Pfaff, Pfaff Automotive Partners president and CEO.

“Adopting the 720S GT3 Evo platform for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship demonstrates our confidence in McLaren as a business, a racing partner, and retail partner.

“We’re excited about the future of the McLaren brand, and excited to be part of building that future with them.”

Ian Morgan, director of motorsport, McLaren Automotive added: “We are delighted to have Pfaff Motorsports onboard as one of our racing partners. The IMSA series is one of the highest-profile GT championships in the world, and to be working with a team with whom we have a strong and established history, both on and off the race track, is fantastic news.

“We look forward to supporting the team with their GTD Pro campaign and building on the strong relationship, as well as the McLaren brand in North America.”

McLaren has been represented in the IMSA SportsCar Championship this season by Inception Racing’s pro-am GTD 720S entry for Frederik Schandorff and Brendan Iribe.

shares
comments

Aston Martin rules out Alonso, Stroll involvement in Valkyrie Hypercar assault

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

Formula 1
Qatar GP

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

Formula 1
Qatar GP

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022 Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

BGT British GT
Donington

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

WEC WEC

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe