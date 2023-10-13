IMSA Petit Le Mans: Keating’s LMP2 fastest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole in wet
Wayne Taylor Racing’s Louis Deletraz battled through varied weather conditions in a tense qualifying bout to claim the GTP pole for Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.
GTP was the last category to go out and saw persistent rain darken the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course, leaving every team to swap to rain tyres. As the 20-minute session went on, conditions changed and the track began to dry out in areas and the lap times continued to fall.
In the final seconds, Deletraz was able to put together a late flyer of 1m15.402s in the #10 Acura ARX-06 to secure pole, despite having his lap slightly impacted by the #5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 of Mike Rockenfeller.
Sebastien Bourdais managed to put the #01 Cadillac V-Series.R for Chip Ganassi Racing in second, 0.230s behind, and BMW M Team RLL’s Augusto Farfus ended up third at 0.329s behind.
Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist came away fourth despite holding the top spot in the final minute of the session, 0.445s off the top mark.
In LMP2, Ben Keating pulled off the last-gasp flyer of 1m13.859s in the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2 ORECA 07, edging out TDS Racing’s Steven Thomas by 0.020s to vault to the fastest outright lap on the day and duly take class pole.
TDS Racing also managed to secure third, though, with John Falb wheeling the #35 machine 0.521s behind.
#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn
Glenn van Berlo propelled Andretti Autosport’s #36 Ligier JS P320 to the top spot in the LMP3 class, putting together a run in 1m16.674s. The lap bettered JDC Miller MotorSports’ #85 Duqueine D08 driven by Rasmus Lindh by 0.129s.
In GTD Pro Jack Hawksworth rolled to a flying lap of 1m23.168s in the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan for the class pole.
Iron Lynx’s #63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 driven by Mirko Bortolotti ended up second, 0.360s behind Hawksworth. Antonio Garcia put the #3 Corvette C8.R GTD third, 0.931s off the top mark.
Heart of Racing’s Ian James provided the fireworks in GTD with track conditions that began wet but dried out as the session progressed. In the end, he provided a quick run of 1m23.116s to snatch the top spot in class in the #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
Doriane Pin was a distant 0.679s behind in second in the #83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 for Iron Dames. The #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 driven by Aaron Telitz was third, 0.731s off class pole.
IMSA Petit Le Mans - Qualifying results
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| B. Keating P. Chatin
A. Quinn PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|13
|1'13.859
|123.803
|2
|T. Steven M. Jensen S. Huffaker TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|13
|+0.020
|0.020
|123.770
|3
|J. Falb G. van der Garde J. Pierson TDS Racing
|35
|ORECA 07
|13
|+0.521
|0.501
|122.936
|4
| G. Kurtz B. Hanley
N. Siegel Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|12
|+0.688
|0.167
|122.661
|5
|F. Perrodo M. Vaxiviere E. Collard Af Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|13
|+1.298
|0.610
|121.665
|6
|R. Taylor J. Barbosa L. Deletraz Konica Minolta Acura
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|12
|+1.543
|0.245
|121.270
|7
|D. Andersen E. Jones A. Fjordbach High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|12
|+1.688
|0.145
|121.037
|8
|A. Balogh S. McLaughlin K. Simpson Tower Motorsport
|8
|ORECA 07
|13
|+1.700
|0.012
|121.018
|9
|S. Bourdais R. van der Zande S. Dixon Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|13
|+1.773
|0.073
|120.901
|10
|P. Eng A. Farfus M. Wittmann BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|13
|+1.872
|0.099
|120.743
|11
| D. Merriman R. Dalziel
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|12
|+1.912
|0.040
|120.679
|12
|T. Blomqvist C. Braun H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|60
|Acura ARX-06
|10
|+1.988
|0.076
|120.558
|13
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|10
|+2.360
|0.372
|119.970
|14
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly S. Van Der Linde BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|13
|+2.512
|0.152
|119.731
|15
| J. Andretti G. Chaves
G. van Andretti Autosport
|36
|Ligier JS P320
|11
|+2.815
|0.303
|119.258
|16
|T. Bechtolsheimer D. Goldburg R. Lindh JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Duqueine M30-D08
|12
|+2.944
|0.129
|119.058
|17
|M. Campbell F. Nasr J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|14
|+3.001
|0.057
|118.970
|18
|
N. Siegel
B. GargG. Grist Jr III Racing
|30
|Ligier JS P320
|12
|+3.088
|0.087
|118.835
|19
|P. Derani A. Sims J. Aitken Action Express Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|13
|+3.798
|0.710
|117.749
|20
|T. van der Helm M. Rockenfeller J. Button JDC/Miller Motorsports
|5
|Porsche 963
|13
|+4.345
|0.547
|116.925
|21
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern AWA
|13
|Duqueine M30-D08
|12
|+5.834
|1.489
|114.740
|22
|R. De Angelis M. Sorensen I. James Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|11
|+9.257
|3.423
|110.015
|23
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|10
|+9.309
|0.052
|109.946
|24
|R. Frey S. Bovy D. Pin Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|9
|+9.936
|0.627
|109.123
|25
|F. Montecalvo A. Telitz P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|11
|+9.988
|0.052
|109.056
|26
|B. Auberlen C. Hull T. Merrill Turner Motorsport
|97
|BMW M4 GT3
|11
|+10.177
|0.189
|108.811
|27
|A. Garcia J. Taylor T. Milner Corvette Racing
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|9
|+10.240
|0.063
|108.729
|28
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|10
|+10.292
|0.052
|108.662
|29
|D. Juncadella J. Gounon M. Engel WeatherTech Racing
|79
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|7
|+10.361
|0.069
|108.573
|30
|K. Bachler P. Pilet K. Estre Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|9
|+10.428
|0.067
|108.486
|31
|A. Pier Guidi D. Serra D. Rigon Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|11
|+10.560
|0.132
|108.317
|32
|
S. MonkK. Legge M. Miller Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|12
|+10.901
|0.341
|107.881
|33
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3
|10
|+10.938
|0.037
|107.834
|34
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|10
|+11.122
|0.184
|107.601
|35
|R. Gunn A. Riberas D. Pittard Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|7
|+11.188
|0.066
|107.517
|36
| P. Hyett
S. PriaulxG. Jeannette AO Racing
|80
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|11
|+11.221
|0.033
|107.475
|37
|A. Harrison D. Formal K. Marcelli Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR
|93
|Acura NSX GT3
|7
|+11.229
|0.008
|107.465
|38
|B. Sellers M. Snow C. Lewis Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|9
|+11.264
|0.035
|107.421
|39
|S. Mann M. Molina J. Calado Af Corse
|61
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|11
|+11.272
|0.008
|107.411
|40
| M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli
P. Liddy US RaceTronics
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|10
|+11.670
|0.398
|106.911
|41
|M. Skeen M. Grenier K. Koch Team Korthoff Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|11
|+11.674
|0.004
|106.906
|42
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon J. Heylen Wright Motorsports
|16
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|11
|+11.710
|0.036
|106.861
|43
|P. Gallagher R. Foley M. Dinan Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|10
|+11.874
|0.164
|106.657
|44
|A. Brynjolfsson T. Hindman M. Root Wright Motorsports
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|11
|+12.201
|0.327
|106.251
|45
| O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaA. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|11
|+13.859
|1.658
|104.243
|46
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|11
|+13.899
|0.040
|104.196
|47
| A. Mantella W. Boyd
N. Varrone AWA
|17
|Duqueine M30-D08
|3
|+22.862
|8.963
|94.540
|48
| B. Thienes
J. WoolridgeC. Shields Performance Tech Motorsports
|38
|Ligier JS P320
|0
|49
|H. Tincknell G. Bruni N. Jani Proton Competition
|59
|Porsche 963
|12
|50
| M. Bortolotti J. Pepper
F. Perera Iron Lynx
|63
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|10
|51
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon Riley Motorsports
|74
|Ligier JS P320
|0
|52
|D. Brule A. Udell J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
|View full results
