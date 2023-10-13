Subscribe
Previous / Le Mans winners Inter Europol partner with PR1/Mathiasen for 2024 IMSA season
IMSA / Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta Qualifying report

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Keating’s LMP2 fastest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole in wet

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Louis Deletraz battled through varied weather conditions in a tense qualifying bout to claim the GTP pole for Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Joey Barnes
By:
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz

GTP was the last category to go out and saw persistent rain darken the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course, leaving every team to swap to rain tyres. As the 20-minute session went on, conditions changed and the track began to dry out in areas and the lap times continued to fall.

In the final seconds, Deletraz was able to put together a late flyer of 1m15.402s in the #10 Acura ARX-06 to secure pole, despite having his lap slightly impacted by the #5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 of Mike Rockenfeller.

Sebastien Bourdais managed to put the #01 Cadillac V-Series.R for Chip Ganassi Racing in second, 0.230s behind, and BMW M Team RLL’s Augusto Farfus ended up third at 0.329s behind.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist came away fourth despite holding the top spot in the final minute of the session, 0.445s off the top mark.

In LMP2, Ben Keating pulled off the last-gasp flyer of 1m13.859s in the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2 ORECA 07, edging out TDS Racing’s Steven Thomas by 0.020s to vault to the fastest outright lap on the day and duly take class pole.

TDS Racing also managed to secure third, though, with John Falb wheeling the #35 machine 0.521s behind.

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Glenn van Berlo propelled Andretti Autosport’s #36 Ligier JS P320 to the top spot in the LMP3 class, putting together a run in 1m16.674s. The lap bettered JDC Miller MotorSports’ #85 Duqueine D08 driven by Rasmus Lindh by 0.129s.

In GTD Pro Jack Hawksworth rolled to a flying lap of 1m23.168s in the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan for the class pole.

Iron Lynx’s #63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 driven by Mirko Bortolotti ended up second, 0.360s behind Hawksworth. Antonio Garcia put the #3 Corvette C8.R GTD third, 0.931s off the top mark.

Heart of Racing’s Ian James provided the fireworks in GTD with track conditions that began wet but dried out as the session progressed. In the end, he provided a quick run of 1m23.116s to snatch the top spot in class in the #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Doriane Pin was a distant 0.679s behind in second in the #83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 for Iron Dames. The #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 driven by Aaron Telitz was third, 0.731s off class pole.

IMSA Petit Le Mans - Qualifying results

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United States B. Keating France P. Chatin
A. Quinn PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
 52 ORECA 07 13 1'13.859   123.803
2 United States T. Steven Denmark M. Jensen United States S. Huffaker TDS Racing 11 ORECA 07 13 +0.020 0.020 123.770
3 United States J. Falb Netherlands G. van der Garde United States J. Pierson TDS Racing 35 ORECA 07 13 +0.521 0.501 122.936
4 United States G. Kurtz United Kingdom B. Hanley
N. Siegel Crowdstrike Racing by APR
 04 ORECA 07 12 +0.688 0.167 122.661
5 France F. Perrodo France M. Vaxiviere France E. Collard Af Corse 88 ORECA 07 13 +1.298 0.610 121.665
6 United States R. Taylor Portugal J. Barbosa Switzerland L. Deletraz Konica Minolta Acura 10 Acura ARX-06 12 +1.543 0.245 121.270
7 Denmark D. Andersen United Arab Emirates E. Jones Denmark A. Fjordbach High Class Racing 20 ORECA 07 12 +1.688 0.145 121.037
8 United States A. Balogh New Zealand S. McLaughlin United States K. Simpson Tower Motorsport 8 ORECA 07 13 +1.700 0.012 121.018
9 France S. Bourdais Netherlands R. van der Zande New Zealand S. Dixon Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-LMDh 13 +1.773 0.073 120.901
10 Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 13 +1.872 0.099 120.743
11 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
 18 ORECA 07 12 +1.912 0.040 120.679
12 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist United States C. Braun Brazil H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 10 +1.988 0.076 120.558
13 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 10 +2.360 0.372 119.970
14 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 13 +2.512 0.152 119.731
15 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves
G. van Andretti Autosport
 36 Ligier JS P320 11 +2.815 0.303 119.258
16 United States T. Bechtolsheimer D. Goldburg Sweden R. Lindh JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Duqueine M30-D08 12 +2.944 0.129 119.058
17 Australia M. Campbell Brazil F. Nasr United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 14 +3.001 0.057 118.970
18
N. Siegel
B. Garg
Canada G. Grist Jr III Racing 		30 Ligier JS P320 12 +3.088 0.087 118.835
19 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom A. Sims United Kingdom J. Aitken Action Express Racing 31 Cadillac V-LMDh 13 +3.798 0.710 117.749
20 Netherlands T. van der Helm Germany M. Rockenfeller United Kingdom J. Button JDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 13 +4.345 0.547 116.925
21 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern AWA 13 Duqueine M30-D08 12 +5.834 1.489 114.740
22 Canada R. De Angelis Denmark M. Sorensen United Kingdom I. James Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 11 +9.257 3.423 110.015
23 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 10 +9.309 0.052 109.946
24 Switzerland R. Frey Belgium S. Bovy France D. Pin Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 9 +9.936 0.627 109.123
25 United States F. Montecalvo United States A. Telitz Canada P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 11 +9.988 0.052 109.056
26 United States B. Auberlen United States C. Hull United States T. Merrill Turner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 11 +10.177 0.189 108.811
27 Spain A. Garcia United States J. Taylor United States T. Milner Corvette Racing 3 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 9 +10.240 0.063 108.729
28 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 10 +10.292 0.052 108.662
29 Spain D. Juncadella France J. Gounon Germany M. Engel WeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 7 +10.361 0.069 108.573
30 Austria K. Bachler France P. Pilet France K. Estre Pfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 +10.428 0.067 108.486
31 Italy A. Pier Guidi Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 11 +10.560 0.132 108.317
32
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge United States M. Miller Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 12 +10.901 0.341 107.881
33 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 10 +10.938 0.037 107.834
34 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 10 +11.122 0.184 107.601
35 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas United Kingdom D. Pittard Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 7 +11.188 0.066 107.517
36 United States P. Hyett
S. Priaulx
United States G. Jeannette AO Racing 		80 Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 +11.221 0.033 107.475
37 United States A. Harrison Costa Rica D. Formal Canada K. Marcelli Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR 93 Acura NSX GT3 7 +11.229 0.008 107.465
38 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States C. Lewis Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 9 +11.264 0.035 107.421
39 France S. Mann Spain M. Molina United Kingdom J. Calado Af Corse 61 Ferrari 296 GT3 11 +11.272 0.008 107.411
40 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli
P. Liddy US RaceTronics
 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 10 +11.670 0.398 106.911
41 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch Team Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 11 +11.674 0.004 106.906
42 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon Belgium J. Heylen Wright Motorsports 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 +11.710 0.036 106.861
43 United States P. Gallagher United States R. Foley United States M. Dinan Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 10 +11.874 0.164 106.657
44 United States A. Brynjolfsson United States T. Hindman United States M. Root Wright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 +12.201 0.327 106.251
45 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 11 +13.859 1.658 104.243
46 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 11 +13.899 0.040 104.196
47 Canada A. Mantella United Kingdom W. Boyd
N. Varrone AWA
 17 Duqueine M30-D08 3 +22.862 8.963 94.540
48 B. Thienes
J. Woolridge
Australia C. Shields Performance Tech Motorsports 		38 Ligier JS P320 0      
49 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Proton Competition 59 Porsche 963 12      
50 Italy M. Bortolotti South Africa J. Pepper
F. Perera Iron Lynx
 63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 10      
51 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Riley Motorsports 74 Ligier JS P320 0      
52 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell France J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R 0      
View full results  
