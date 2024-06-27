All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IMSA

Meyer Shank Racing returns to IMSA with new Acura GTP deal

After a year out following 2023 Daytona 24 Hours scandal, Meyer Shank Racing will renew its long association with Acura in 2025

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Honda Racing Corporation USA has confirmed that former series champions Meyer Shank Racing will return to its Acura program for the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

It comes a year after the team lost its deal to run a factory-supported Acura ARX-06 when it was discovered that it had manipulated tire data during the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours – a race that it won. Later that season, it also triumphed legally in events at Mosport and Road Atlanta’s Petit Le Mans.

HRC revealed that part of its multi-year commitment to the project includes it taking on a ‘larger operational role’. Its own staff will race engineer one of its two GTP entries, while MSR will field the second Acura ARX-06.

“Running our own GTP car is the next, exciting step for our associates at HRC US,” said David Salters, HRC USA’s president. “We race to develop our people and technology and we are thrilled to be partnering with MSR to race our ARX-06 against some of the world’s best sportscar teams.

“This is why the next logical step for us is race engineer our own car.”

#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist, Helio Castroneves #10: Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz

#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist, Helio Castroneves #10: Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Mike Shank, who co-owns the team with former business executive Jim Meyer, said he was “grateful” to rejoin the Acura fold. MSR also fields two Honda-powered cars in the IndyCar Series.

“First, on behalf of everyone at Meyer Shank Racing, I want to express our gratitude to David Salters and everyone at HRC and Acura for giving us this opportunity,” said Shank.

“We are supremely grateful to have earned this new opportunity and everyone on the team is looking forward to day one in our new relationship with Acura, and the new role we’ll be playing in HRC US’s IMSA program.”

MSR will prepare and maintain both Acuras from its facilities located in Etna, Ohio. It has previously campaigned several successful Acura race cars including NSX GT3, ARX-05 DPi and ARX-06 GTP machines, racking up race wins and championships in IMSA before the split at the end of the 2023 season.

Salters thanked the outgoing Acura GTP team Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, which now seems certain to land the factory-supported Cadillac program in 2025. Together with Acura, WTR has won two races this season, the Sebring 12 Hours and Detroit street sprint.

Race winners #40: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta

Race winners #40: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I would like to sincerely thank Wayne Taylor, the WTR with Andretti team and its talented drivers,” said Salters. “We have shared some brilliant and successful times together; and we look forward to finishing 2024 with more top-level racing.”

Wayne Taylor responded with a statement: “We have had a successful run with HRC and Acura these past four years. When it came to renewal, we listened and took their future plans into serious consideration, but in the end, felt we needed to go in a different direction moving forward.

“With three key races left in the season, our plan is to continue to focus on winning more podiums and races for Acura and to end the year strong We are looking forward to announcing our plans for 2025 in the very near future.”

Focus will now turn to the driver line-ups for each programme, with Tom Blomqvist likely to spearhead MSR’s return after being dropped from its IndyCar line-up after this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

NASCAR Cup
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins rain-halted six-hour race

IMSA
Watkins Glen
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche wins rain-halted six-hour race
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
Meyer Shank Racing
More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Malukas' Laguna Seca IndyCar return "about survival"

Malukas' Laguna Seca IndyCar return "about survival"

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Malukas' Laguna Seca IndyCar return "about survival"
‘Mentally tougher’ Malukas gears up for IndyCar return

‘Mentally tougher’ Malukas gears up for IndyCar return

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
‘Mentally tougher’ Malukas gears up for IndyCar return
Meyer Shank Racing signs Malukas, drops Blomqvist for remainder of IndyCar 2024

Meyer Shank Racing signs Malukas, drops Blomqvist for remainder of IndyCar 2024

IndyCar
Meyer Shank Racing signs Malukas, drops Blomqvist for remainder of IndyCar 2024

Latest news

The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend

The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend

Plus
Plus
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Spa
The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend
Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying

Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying
How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender

How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender

F2 FIA F2
Spielberg
How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe