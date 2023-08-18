Button to make prototype return with IMSA GTP Porsche at Petit Le Mans
Jenson Button will make his prototype racing return as the third driver in JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Porsche 963 GTP entry for the IMSA SportsCar Championship's Petit Le Mans season finale.
The 2009 Formula 1 world champion will join regular drivers Tijmen van der Helm and Mike Rockenfeller for the 10-hour Road Atlanta endurance event.
It marks his first prototype race appearance since the 2018 World Endurance Championship round at Shanghai, the last of his four outings in the BR Engineering BR1-AER LMP1 car.
Button, who raced with Rockenfeller in the Garage 56 NASCAR project at Le Mans earlier this year, has made three appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series this year in a Rick Ware Racing Ford.
The Briton remarked that he was “very excited” to be joining the Minnesota-based JDC-Miller team, which won the Sebring 12 Hours with Cadillac in 2021.
The Minnesota squad became the first Porsche LMDh customer to race in IMSA this year, joining the series at Laguna Seca in May after supply chain delays in receiving its hybrid-powered 963. It has managed a best result of fourth at Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
“Whilst I’m having a lot of fun cutting my teeth in the NASCAR Cup series this year, a prototype with high downforce is definitely more in my comfort zone,” said Button.
“That said, the Porsche 963, the IMSA Sportscar Championship, and Road Atlanta are all brand new to me so I can’t wait to tackle all three with my team-mates for the weekend.
“I partnered with ‘Rocky’ at Le Mans this year and he will be invaluable as he’s fantastic at car/team development. He is also incredibly quick which always helps!
“I’ll also have the pleasure of working with rookie Tijmen van der Helm who seems to really be gaining speed and confidence through the season so we should have a lot of fun.”
Jenson Button, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
“JDC-Miller MotorSports is honoured to confirm that Jenson will be joining us for the final race of the season in our Porsche 963 at Road Atlanta,” said team boss John Church.
“The team had hoped to have him join Rocky and Tijmen at Watkins Glen but unfortunately that did not work out as the very busy Jenson had some TV commitments.
“His accomplishments speak for themselves. He and Rocky bonded through the extensive development of the Garage 56 Camaro.
“We are confident he will quickly integrate with the team and get up to speed with the 963.”
Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO Porsche Motorsport North America, added: “Having Jenson join JDC-Miller MotorSports is a testimony to the programme John Church, John Miller and the entire team has assembled.
“It also speaks to the high level of competition and interest in the IMSA GTP class.
“’Rocky’ and Tijmen have proven how successful a privateer can be with the Porsche 963. The addition of Jenson should bring even greater success.”
Rockenfeller to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA
Rockenfeller to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA Rockenfeller to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA
Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller
Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller
Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole
Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium
Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium
Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024
Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024 Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024
VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes
VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.