Button to make prototype return with IMSA GTP Porsche at Petit Le Mans

The 2009 Formula 1 world champion will join regular drivers Tijmen van der Helm and Mike Rockenfeller for the 10-hour Road Atlanta endurance event.

It marks his first prototype race appearance since the 2018 World Endurance Championship round at Shanghai, the last of his four outings in the BR Engineering BR1-AER LMP1 car.

Button, who raced with Rockenfeller in the Garage 56 NASCAR project at Le Mans earlier this year, has made three appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series this year in a Rick Ware Racing Ford.

The Briton remarked that he was “very excited” to be joining the Minnesota-based JDC-Miller team, which won the Sebring 12 Hours with Cadillac in 2021.

The Minnesota squad became the first Porsche LMDh customer to race in IMSA this year, joining the series at Laguna Seca in May after supply chain delays in receiving its hybrid-powered 963. It has managed a best result of fourth at Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

“Whilst I’m having a lot of fun cutting my teeth in the NASCAR Cup series this year, a prototype with high downforce is definitely more in my comfort zone,” said Button.

“That said, the Porsche 963, the IMSA Sportscar Championship, and Road Atlanta are all brand new to me so I can’t wait to tackle all three with my team-mates for the weekend.

“I partnered with ‘Rocky’ at Le Mans this year and he will be invaluable as he’s fantastic at car/team development. He is also incredibly quick which always helps!

“I’ll also have the pleasure of working with rookie Tijmen van der Helm who seems to really be gaining speed and confidence through the season so we should have a lot of fun.”

Jenson Button, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“JDC-Miller MotorSports is honoured to confirm that Jenson will be joining us for the final race of the season in our Porsche 963 at Road Atlanta,” said team boss John Church.

“The team had hoped to have him join Rocky and Tijmen at Watkins Glen but unfortunately that did not work out as the very busy Jenson had some TV commitments.

“His accomplishments speak for themselves. He and Rocky bonded through the extensive development of the Garage 56 Camaro.

“We are confident he will quickly integrate with the team and get up to speed with the 963.”

Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO Porsche Motorsport North America, added: “Having Jenson join JDC-Miller MotorSports is a testimony to the programme John Church, John Miller and the entire team has assembled.

“It also speaks to the high level of competition and interest in the IMSA GTP class.

“’Rocky’ and Tijmen have proven how successful a privateer can be with the Porsche 963. The addition of Jenson should bring even greater success.”