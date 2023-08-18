Subscribe
Previous / Cadillac promotes Aitken to full-time IMSA role for 2024
IMSA / Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta News

Button to make prototype return with IMSA GTP Porsche at Petit Le Mans

Jenson Button will make his prototype racing return as the third driver in JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Porsche 963 GTP entry for the IMSA SportsCar Championship's Petit Le Mans season finale.

Charles Bradley
By:
#5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Mike Rockenfeller

The 2009 Formula 1 world champion will join regular drivers Tijmen van der Helm and Mike Rockenfeller for the 10-hour Road Atlanta endurance event.

It marks his first prototype race appearance since the 2018 World Endurance Championship round at Shanghai, the last of his four outings in the BR Engineering BR1-AER LMP1 car.

Button, who raced with Rockenfeller in the Garage 56 NASCAR project at Le Mans earlier this year, has made three appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series this year in a Rick Ware Racing Ford.

The Briton remarked that he was “very excited” to be joining the Minnesota-based JDC-Miller team, which won the Sebring 12 Hours with Cadillac in 2021.

The Minnesota squad became the first Porsche LMDh customer to race in IMSA this year, joining the series at Laguna Seca in May after supply chain delays in receiving its hybrid-powered 963. It has managed a best result of fourth at Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

“Whilst I’m having a lot of fun cutting my teeth in the NASCAR Cup series this year, a prototype with high downforce is definitely more in my comfort zone,” said Button.

“That said, the Porsche 963, the IMSA Sportscar Championship, and Road Atlanta are all brand new to me so I can’t wait to tackle all three with my team-mates for the weekend.

“I partnered with ‘Rocky’ at Le Mans this year and he will be invaluable as he’s fantastic at car/team development. He is also incredibly quick which always helps!

“I’ll also have the pleasure of working with rookie Tijmen van der Helm who seems to really be gaining speed and confidence through the season so we should have a lot of fun.”

Jenson Button, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jenson Button, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“JDC-Miller MotorSports is honoured to confirm that Jenson will be joining us for the final race of the season in our Porsche 963 at Road Atlanta,” said team boss John Church.

“The team had hoped to have him join Rocky and Tijmen at Watkins Glen but unfortunately that did not work out as the very busy Jenson had some TV commitments.

“His accomplishments speak for themselves. He and Rocky bonded through the extensive development of the Garage 56 Camaro.

“We are confident he will quickly integrate with the team and get up to speed with the 963.”

Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO Porsche Motorsport North America, added: “Having Jenson join JDC-Miller MotorSports is a testimony to the programme John Church, John Miller and the entire team has assembled.

“It also speaks to the high level of competition and interest in the IMSA GTP class.

“’Rocky’ and Tijmen have proven how successful a privateer can be with the Porsche 963. The addition of Jenson should bring even greater success.”

shares
comments

Cadillac promotes Aitken to full-time IMSA role for 2024
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024

Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024

IndyCar

Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024 Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024

Rahal still favours IndyCar push-to-pass over F1 “DRS c***”

Rahal still favours IndyCar push-to-pass over F1 “DRS c***”

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Rahal still favours IndyCar push-to-pass over F1 “DRS c***” Rahal still favours IndyCar push-to-pass over F1 “DRS c***”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

JDC/Miller Motorsports More
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Rockenfeller to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

Rockenfeller to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

IMSA

Rockenfeller to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA Rockenfeller to drive JDC-Miller Porsche LMDh in IMSA

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller

WEC
Porsche 963 customer shakedown

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to Jota, JDC-Miller

Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA
Sebring

Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours Cooling issue hobbled JDC-Miller Cadillac in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole

Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium

Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium Martin penalised for Austria MotoGP sprint Turn 1 pile-up but keeps podium

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024 Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes

VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe