IMSA Detroit: Bourdais, van der Zande win after four-way scrap
IMSA / Detroit Qualifying report

IMSA Detroit: Bourdais takes fourth pole of 2022 in CGR Cadillac

Sebastien Bourdais took pole for tomorrow’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Detroit's Belle Isle in his Chip Ganassi Cadillac, but then spun on what might have been a quicker lap.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Bourdais shaded Meyer Shank Racing Acura driver Tom Blomqvist by 0.110s to secure his fourth pole from six races this year in the #01 Cadillac he shares with Renger van der Zande.

Neither the Frenchman or team-mate Alex Lynn's #02 machine left pitlane until just before the halfway mark in the Daytona Prototype international class’s 15-minute session, by which time the Acuras were already in the 1m19s zone.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s championship leader Ricky Taylor set the early pace, a tenth quicker than Blomqvist's MSR machine. Taylor had just had time to extend that margin to almost half a second when Bourdais delivered a 1m19.017s to put Cadillac on top.

Taylor’s first response drew him to within 0.033s of the Ganassi car, but couldn’t knock it off the top, even when Bourdais struck the Turn 2 wall trying to improve his time. In fact, it was Blomqvist, a first-timer on this track, who found the speed from the Acura ARX-05 to beat Bourdais and duck down under the 1m19s barrier.

But Bourdais, having checked his car wasn’t damaged from the Turn 2 wall-brush, delivered a 1m18.818s lap to shade Blomqvist and beat Lynn by half a second. Then as he tried to improve still further, Bourdais lost the rear end of his car, but somehow kept it off the wall, backed up, and then drove to the pits to celebrate.

A late improvement saw series returnee Olivier Pla - in for Tristan Nunez at Action Express Racing - pip fellow Cadillac driver Tristan Vautier’s JDC Miller MotorSports entry, but the pair were 1.5s behind the polesitter.

An equally thrilling battle for GT Daytona honours could have gone one of four ways, as the two Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC Fs of Kyle Kirkwood and Frankie Montecalvo faced up to the challenge of Madison Snow in the BMW M4 of Paul Miller Racing, and Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

#17 VasserSullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD: Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

All four were chipping away tenths and then hundredths right up until the checkered flag, when newly-signed Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver Kirkwood made a final improvement to 1m29.096s that put him 0.118s beyond the reach of the opposition in the car he'll share with Ben Barnicoat.

Kirkwood is pulling double-duty this weekend with the AJ Foyt IndyCar team - replacing Jack Hawksworth after the Briton was injured in a motocross accident - and set fastest time in this afternoon’s IndyCar practice session.

De Angelis was next up, mere hundredths ahead of Snow, with Montecalvo fourth yet only 0.2s behind his Lexus team-mate.

IMSA Detroit Qualifying Results

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais 		DPi Cadillac DPi 8 1'18.818  
2 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		DPi Acura DPi 11 1'18.928 0.110
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Acura DPi 11 1'18.945 0.127
4 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'19.334 0.516
5 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 11 1'20.298 1.480
6 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		DPi Cadillac DPi 10 1'20.331 1.513
7 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 10 1'29.096 10.278
8 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 10 1'29.214 10.396
9 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 11 1'29.286 10.468
10 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 10 1'29.299 10.481
11 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 10 1'29.544 10.726
12 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 10 1'29.781 10.963
13 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 10 1'29.810 10.992
14 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 11 1'29.858 11.040
15 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 10 1'30.201 11.383
16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 10 1'30.903 12.085
