How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
Lexus Racing claimed a maiden double win in the GTD classes at Watkins Glen, despite a late penalty scare for Jack Hawksworth who thought victory “might slip through our hands”.
The #14 Vasser Sullivan-run RC F of Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat had led for over 100 laps of the six-hour race when it received a drive-through penalty for pitlane speeding after its final pitstop.
Hawksworth, who had just taken over from his team-mate, rejoined in second place and chased down the leading Corvette of Antonio Garcia, passing it in the final hour with an aggressive lunge, but he then had to fend off the Risi-run Ferrari of Daniel Serra to the finish top of the GTD Pro class.
“We’re not sure what happened and need to investigate what went wrong,” said Hawksworth of the penalty. “There was no pitlane control as soon as I left the box, and I went over the speed limit.
“I got the speeding penalty and then came out in second. At that point, I just couldn’t believe it might slip through our hands, but I managed to get a move around the Corvette to win.
“This is an unbelievable day. To win both GT categories is unreal. I’ve been with this programme a long time, and this is by far the greatest day in the programme’s history.”
Barnicoat added: “In a situation like that, when you’re in P2 in the final moments of the race there’s no better driver in the car than Jack and he made an amazing move and got us the win.
“What a great day for the championship. This puts us with a nice lead to head into the second half of the season.”
#12: Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Parker Thompson, podium
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
The #14 Lexus was headed across the finish line by its sister car, driven by the pro-am trio of Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson – who outpaced the entire GTD Pro field as well as their own category rivals.
“It was a team effort today,” said Montecalvo. “We made zero mistakes and finally it went our way. There’s really no other way to put it.
“We’ve been up front all year. We’ve had race wins taken away from us so many times before in the #12 car especially, and it’s amazing that we can finally bring it home P1.
“Everyone on this Vasser Sullivan team – there were zero mistakes.”
Latest news
FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion
FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion
How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone IMSA GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there
Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there
Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles
Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.