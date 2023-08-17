Corvette names 2024 IMSA drivers as Taylor returns to WTR

Sharing driving duties across the two Pratt Miller Motorsports-run Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in the GTD Pro class next year will be Nicky Catsburg, Antonio Garcia, Tommy Milner and Alexander Sims, with exact combinations still to be announced.

Catsburg and Sims will embark on their first full IMSA seasons as Corvette drivers, while Milner will return to full-time competition for the first time since 2021 after focusing on development of Corvette’s new GT3 contender.

Taylor on the other hand will end a four-season spell with Corvette to join Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport in the GTP class as the team expands to a second Acura ARX-06, partnering Louis Deletraz.

It brings the curtain down on more than a decade for Taylor as a General Motors driver: the 32-year-old’s previous stint with WTR from 2013-19 was spent behind the wheel of Corvette DP and latterly Cadillac DPi machinery.

Chevrolet Motorsports Competition Engineering director Mark Stielow said: “We’re very pleased with the full-season IMSA lineup in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R for 2024. The four drivers have exceptional records and history with Corvette.

“At the same time, we thank Jordan Taylor for his years of service and success with General Motors. He has been an important part of Corvette Racing and a great ambassador for Chevrolet. We wish him well.”

Existing WTR drivers Ricky Taylor - elder brother of Jordan - and Filipe Albuquerque remain with the team for 2024, as Deletraz steps up from his current endurance driver role to become a full-time IMSA GTP driver for the first time.

“I’m super excited to be coming back to WTR, now partnered with Andretti Autosport, to go back and fight for overall wins with Acura alongside Louis,” said the younger Taylor. “I’ve spent the last few years in GT cars, so there will be a lot to learn coming into GTP, but I can’t wait for the challenge.

“I loved my time competing in GT with Corvette Racing alongside Antonio these past few years. We had a lot of success together. I’ve learned a lot and grown as a driver, so I’m looking forward to bringing that experience back to prototype racing.”

Catsburg will move across to IMSA after helping Corvette to this year’s World Endurance Championship GTE Pro title alongside team-mates Ben Keating and Nico Varrone.

“When I joined Corvette Racing, the goal was to become a full-time driver,” commented Catsburg. “To have a chance to do full-season WEC this year and a full IMSA season next year is something I’m really looking forward to.

“This is something new and something that is a challenge. This will not be easy because some of these tracks are ones I don’t know. But I am ready for that challenge.”

Sims meanwhile is returning to the Corvette stable after spending this year with the Action Express Cadillac squad in the GTP class. He previously contested the IMSA Endurance Cup with the marque in 2021, as well as the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2022.

“It’s been fantastic to drive the Cadillac GTP car, but it’s great to be able to work with all the team at Pratt Miller again after two years as third driver,” said Sims. “It’s great to be going into a driver group where I know everyone and know that we get on well together.

“We will push each other hard, so from a performance point of view, it’s really good to know that we will all be on a similar level and eking more performance out of one another all the time.”

Sims’ place in the AXR Cadillac line-up will be taken by current third driver Jack Aitken.