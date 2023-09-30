Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight
Acura driver Filipe Albuquerque says he's enjoyed the "wild" and unpredictable nature of the IMSA SportsCar Championship's first season of GTP regulations compared to the previous DPi ruleset.
After Mazda followed Nissan through the exit door at the end of 2021, last season's DPi class was contested exclusively between Cadillac and Acura teams, but the move to all new LMDh cars running spec hybrid systems for 2023 has attracted Porsche and BMW to join the renamed GTP division.
All four manufacturers have won a race this season, with Porsche's 963 LMDh taking three victories, the Acura ARX-06 and Cadillac V-Series.R managing two apiece and BMW M Hybrid V8 breaking through at Watkins Glen.
Albuquerque and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti team-mate Ricky Taylor enter next month's Petit Le Mans season finale three points shy of the championship lead, despite having yet to win a race this season.
They are one of four crews split by just 38 points in the standings, with Action Express Racing's Cadillac of Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims leading the way, the #6 Penske Porsche of Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet trailing them by five points and Team RLL's #25 BMW of Connor Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly also in the mix with 385 points still up for grabs.
Speaking to Autosport, 2021 and 2022 championship runner-up Albuquerque said the shake-up had been refreshing after entering weekends towards the end of the well-matured DPi regulations that began in 2017 fairly confident of how the competitive order would form.
"That’s the curiosity and how wild it is in the first year of a new regulation," Albuquerque said.
"So you don’t know who will be competitive, you don’t know how competitive you will be at each event and reliability [problems] can strike you at any time. And that’s what is happening to all of us.
#10: Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
"We go to the last race of the year still with reliability issues being possible, knocking on the door and to take one of the title contenders for the championship. We’ve seen that BMW #24 in Indianapolis having [electrical] problems, so those things happen.
"Especially from a DPi season with Ricky that we knew exactly what to expect at each event; we knew we would be competitive in Daytona, we knew that we were not competitive at all in Long Beach, but then we knew that we were good in Laguna and in Watkins Glen.
"Those things you can be predictive on how to strike it. Now it’s a question mark.
"I think it’s nice. We need to go for the challenge, the show, and that uncertainty of order, unpredictability, it’s good."
Albuquerque added that he's unsure of how the Acura will perform in the decisive 10-hour race at Road Atlanta, where he and Taylor will again be joined by third driver Louis Deletraz, as "by now I think we can expect a great results from everybody".
"We go now to Petit Le Mans not really knowing what who is capable of, exactly like when we were doing on the winter testing," the Portuguese said.
"Whenever you are having a new regulation going on, there is so many question marks that you just keep working hard until you see where the level is. So I do like it.
"But at the end of the day obviously you enjoy when you’re winning and when you did a good car. And I really think that Acura did an amazing car."
Albuquerque explains Acura’s Long Beach IMSA turnaround
Albuquerque explains Acura’s Long Beach IMSA turnaround Albuquerque explains Acura’s Long Beach IMSA turnaround
WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring 12 Hour leaders
WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring 12 Hour leaders WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring 12 Hour leaders
Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks
Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks
Wayne Taylor Racing to add second Acura in 2024 IMSA season
Wayne Taylor Racing to add second Acura in 2024 IMSA season Wayne Taylor Racing to add second Acura in 2024 IMSA season
Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook
Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook
Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Daytona 24 showdown
Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Daytona 24 showdown Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Daytona 24 showdown
Latest news
Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win
Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win
Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat
Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat
WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport
WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport
Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go
Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.