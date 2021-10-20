Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British GT champion Lind considered retiring after losing Lamborghini works status
GT Special feature

Have a go hero: When an F1 stalwart floundered in an underbaked Aston

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

The first-generation Aston Martin Vantage GTE was a highly successful machine in the World Endurance Championship but, when it first emerged in its GT2 guise in 2008, it was off the pace - and hardly the ideal steed for a British Formula 3 champion looking to kick-start his career in sportscars

Have a go hero: When an F1 stalwart floundered in an underbaked Aston

Splitting his time between driving Mercedes and Aston Martins at grand prix weekends, 2003 British Formula 3 champion Alan van der Merwe has a job that would be the envy of many. But, while his role as Formula 1’s medical driver means he’s not actively racing anymore, the 41-year-old does have experience of racing an Aston on his CV from a brief spell in sportscars.

The South African had completed just two races with a roof over his head before agreeing to join the James Watt Automotive team that had been selected as one of the first customer squads to run the Aston Martin Vantage GT2 in the 2008 Le Mans Series.

His first had been six years previously in the 2002 Daytona 24 Hours, the Bell Motorsports BMW M3 GTR he'd been entrusted with halted prematurely by gearbox problems, while the other came at the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2006 with a rally-spec Subaru Impreza that “really didn’t want to be on the Nordschleife”.

It was therefore something of a departure for ex-BAR-Honda F1 tester van der Merwe, who describes it as “a very odd stage in my career where I didn’t quite know where it was going to go”.

He had represented his nation in the A1GP championship in 2006-07, but a mystery illness that he suspects today was a post-viral infection picked up while doing PR events for BAR partner Lucky Strike left him “hanging on for dear life” and meant “the car was driving me in the end”.

“I’d lost a huge amount of weight and I wasn’t physically strong enough to drive the A1 car,” he tells Autosport of a period that ultimately lasted 18 months before he got back to full fitness. “I was wasting away, I had no energy.

“I went to see tropical disease specialists, I was busy with some oncologists as well. There were all sorts of theories and all quite scary things. I had biopsies and I was fine, but doctors basically recommended that I shouldn’t be competing anyway.

Mystery illness hampered his time in A1GP and prompted van der Merwe to look for new opportunities

Mystery illness hampered his time in A1GP and prompted van der Merwe to look for new opportunities

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I did try, but you’re only as good as your last race. I kept having these bad performances and it doesn’t really matter why you’re not performing, the bottom line is that you’re not.”

Upon moving to GT racing, van der Merwe admits he felt “very much out of my comfort zone”, much the same as he had while testing a year-old Mercedes DTM car in the winter of 2004.

“I always knew I would take a good season or two to really figure it out,” he says, “and at that level, you don’t really want to be learning anymore.”

"I think it was just bad timing. Maybe I shouldn’t have been involved in that very early process" Alan van der Merwe

Unfortunately for van der Merwe, the car that would go on to score Le Mans 24 Hours class wins in GTE Pro (2017) and GTE Am (2014) in a lengthy competition career with the Prodrive-operated factory team was, in 2008, somewhat under-baked.

A planned debut at Barcelona was called off - “it was something to do with a timing belt or oil feed, we could have gone racing but we were probably going to end up blowing something up,” he says. Then his experience of racing at Silverstone was entirely forgettable, 13 laps down on the GT2 class-winning Virgo Ferrari in the car he shared with Tim Sugden and Michael Outzen.

“We were miles off the pace there, all we did was drive around quite slowly,” he recalls. “We were never really going to be setting the world on fire. You could tell the car had potential, but it wasn’t really competitive yet. On straightline speed, we were very far off and Balance of Performance was still quite new back then, there was a lot of variance.

“I think it was just bad timing. Maybe I shouldn’t have been involved in that very early process. Aston Martin went on to have a lot of success with that car in the hands of more experienced drivers and with Prodrive running it.”

Van der Merwe's only race in the Aston at Silverstone was entirely forgettable due to its lack of performance

Van der Merwe's only race in the Aston at Silverstone was entirely forgettable due to its lack of performance

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Van der Merwe says that he “didn’t really enjoy” his sportscar stint, even before off-track problems clouded things further and conspired to put him off seeking other opportunities.

“It was the usual motorsport story, I didn’t end up getting paid the way I was supposed to,” he says. “So there weren’t really major discussions [about continuing].

“I’d always be involved with very professional, pretty much the best outfits around. Haywood Racing and Carlin, at the time you couldn’t really get better, so then having this wake-up call where you might not get paid, to me it just wasn’t racing.

“I was used to a very pure, very single-minded approach and then dealing with all of this stuff... my introduction to sportscars was quite chaotic and I think that probably played into it.

“It just fizzled out in the end. Maybe I could have gone on to have a decent career in that, but I don’t really regret it.”

He was close to getting “a regular office job”, recognising that “my momentum had started to drop and getting into seats that I would have found worthwhile was getting more and more difficult” when he received an out of the blue call from his former Carlin F3 team manager David Lowe.

His first assumption that Lowe had “called by mistake because I hadn’t spoken to him for seven years” couldn’t have been wider from the mark.

Van der Merwe has served as the medical car driver for F1 since 2009

Van der Merwe has served as the medical car driver for F1 since 2009

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“He just said, ‘Charlie [Whiting] has asked me to find somebody to drive the medical car’,” recalls van der Merwe.

Initially unsure what this would entail - “I didn’t know that there was such a thing as a medical car driver!” - he agreed to a meeting with Whiting at Heathrow, where they shook hands on a deal that would take effect from the start of the 2009 F1 season.

It would effectively demand that van der Merwe give up racing and so was a fairly significant personal choice. But, aside from a return to A1GP for the final-ever meeting at Brands Hatch in 2009 on a non-clashing F1 weekend, he has stuck to the agreement ever since.

The medical car

The medical car

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
British GT champion Lind considered retiring after losing Lamborghini works status

Previous article

British GT champion Lind considered retiring after losing Lamborghini works status
Load comments
More
James Newbold
British GT champion Lind considered retiring after losing Lamborghini works status
National

British GT champion Lind considered retiring after losing Lamborghini works status

Donington British GT: Machitski and Lind wrap up title, Enduro takes first win
National

Donington British GT: Machitski and Lind wrap up title, Enduro takes first win

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Trending Today

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions

Have a go hero: When an F1 stalwart floundered in an underbaked Aston
GT GT

Have a go hero: When an F1 stalwart floundered in an underbaked Aston

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”
MotoGP MotoGP

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of F1 title, having previously felt "bitter"

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021

Latest news

Have a go hero: When an F1 stalwart floundered in an underbaked Aston
GT GT

Have a go hero: When an F1 stalwart floundered in an underbaked Aston

British GT champion Lind considered retiring after losing Lamborghini works status
National National

British GT champion Lind considered retiring after losing Lamborghini works status

FIA set to revise sportscar driver classification criteria for 2022
WEC WEC

FIA set to revise sportscar driver classification criteria for 2022

Donington British GT: Machitski and Lind wrap up title, Enduro takes first win
National National

Donington British GT: Machitski and Lind wrap up title, Enduro takes first win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.