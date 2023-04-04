Aron in race return as part of 18-driver Mercedes factory GT3 roster

Aron has mostly focused on his Prema management duties since finishing sixth in the 2018 European F3 season.

But this year he will compete in GT World Challenge Europe with Theeba Motorsport, enter the ADAC GT Masters series with Haupt Racing Team and contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours as a Mercedes junior driver.

During his three seasons in the DTM-supporting regional F3 series, the Estonian scored a total of five victories and one pole position, and also bagged a podium finish on his debut in the Macau GT3 race in 2017.

His younger brother Paul currently races with Prema in the FIA Formula 3 championship.

Aron is one of the three new additions to Mercedes’ GT3 line-up for 2023, joining Jordan Love and Jusuf Owega.

Love will compete in GT World Challenge Australia as part of a domestic campaign, while Owega will get to race in the DTM in his first season with the German manufacturer, joining Team Landgraf.

A total of 18 drivers will represent Mercedes in official capacity in GT3 championships around the world, 11 of which under the status of ‘Performance driver’.

The list includes GT3 stars such as Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, DTM bigwigs including Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel and Maximilian Gotz.

Interview: How an in-form GT star defied numerous full stops to reach stardom

However 2021 DTM champion Gotz won’t continue in the series this year, with Mercedes instead revealing that he will compete in GT World Challenge Europe for ASP and in select rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Grenier is now a full factory driver after strong performances in the IGTC Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

Mikael Grenier and Fabian Schiller have been promoted to ‘Performance Driver’ status after serving as junior racers in 2023.

The team’s Junior driver line-up will comprise newcomers Aron, Love, Owega, plus incumbents Arjun Maini and David Schumacher.

“For 2023, we have added a few talented and fast guys to our strong driver line-up that has delivered undisputed top-notch achievements once again in the past season,” said Stefan Windle, head of Mercedes’ customer racing department.

“With Ralf Aron, Jordan Love and Jusuf Owega, we welcome three new up-and-coming members into the World’s Fastest Family, all of them having proven their talent already and now able to continue their development as Junior Drivers at Mercedes-AMG.

“As a result, we are confident to be an in excellent position for the new season and we are looking forward to thrilling motorsport moments and plenty of joint success.”

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, 2023 driver line-up:

Name Status Ralf Aron Junior Lucas Auer Performance Adam Christodoulou Expert Philip Ellis Performance Maro Engel Performance Maxilian Gotz Performance Jules Gounon Performance Mikael Grenier Performance Thomas Jager Performance Daniel Juncadella Performance Jordan Love Junior Arjun Maini Junior Raffaele Marciello Performance Daniel Morad Expert Jusuf Owega Junior Fabian Schiller Performance David Schumacher Junior Lucas Stolz Performance