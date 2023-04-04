Subscribe
Previous / How an in-form GT star defied numerous full stops to reach stardom Next / The national series enjoying a Super Touring-esque boom
GT News

Aron in race return as part of 18-driver Mercedes factory GT3 roster

Former European Formula 3 race winner Ralf Aron will return to full-time racing for the first time in five years after joining Mercedes’ factory GT3 roster for 2023.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Aron in race return as part of 18-driver Mercedes factory GT3 roster

Aron has mostly focused on his Prema management duties since finishing sixth in the 2018 European F3 season.

But this year he will compete in GT World Challenge Europe with Theeba Motorsport, enter the ADAC GT Masters series with Haupt Racing Team and contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours as a Mercedes junior driver.

During his three seasons in the DTM-supporting regional F3 series, the Estonian scored a total of five victories and one pole position, and also bagged a podium finish on his debut in the Macau GT3 race in 2017.

His younger brother Paul currently races with Prema in the FIA Formula 3 championship.

Aron is one of the three new additions to Mercedes’ GT3 line-up for 2023, joining Jordan Love and Jusuf Owega.

Love will compete in GT World Challenge Australia as part of a domestic campaign, while Owega will get to race in the DTM in his first season with the German manufacturer, joining Team Landgraf.

A total of 18 drivers will represent Mercedes in official capacity in GT3 championships around the world, 11 of which under the status of ‘Performance driver’.

The list includes GT3 stars such as Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, DTM bigwigs including Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel and Maximilian Gotz.

Interview: How an in-form GT star defied numerous full stops to reach stardom

However 2021 DTM champion Gotz won’t continue in the series this year, with Mercedes instead revealing that he will compete in GT World Challenge Europe for ASP and in select rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Grenier is now a full factory driver after strong performances in the IGTC

Grenier is now a full factory driver after strong performances in the IGTC

Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

Mikael Grenier and Fabian Schiller have been promoted to ‘Performance Driver’ status after serving as junior racers in 2023.

The team’s Junior driver line-up will comprise newcomers Aron, Love, Owega, plus incumbents Arjun Maini and David Schumacher.

“For 2023, we have added a few talented and fast guys to our strong driver line-up that has delivered undisputed top-notch achievements once again in the past season,” said Stefan Windle, head of Mercedes’ customer racing department.

“With Ralf Aron, Jordan Love and Jusuf Owega, we welcome three new up-and-coming members into the World’s Fastest Family, all of them having proven their talent already and now able to continue their development as Junior Drivers at Mercedes-AMG. 

“As a result, we are confident to be an in excellent position for the new season and we are looking forward to thrilling motorsport moments and plenty of joint success.”

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, 2023 driver line-up:

Name

Status

Ralf Aron

Junior

Lucas Auer

Performance

Adam Christodoulou

Expert

Philip Ellis

Performance

Maro Engel

Performance

Maxilian Gotz

Performance

Jules Gounon

Performance

Mikael Grenier

Performance

Thomas Jager

Performance

Daniel Juncadella

Performance

Jordan Love

Junior

Arjun Maini

Junior

Raffaele Marciello

Performance

Daniel Morad

Expert

Jusuf Owega

Junior

Fabian Schiller

Performance

David Schumacher

Junior

Lucas Stolz

Performance
shares
comments

How an in-form GT star defied numerous full stops to reach stardom

The national series enjoying a Super Touring-esque boom
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E

How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E

Extreme E
Desert X-Prix

How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Perez: Low sun made final F1 Australian GP laps "dangerous"

Perez: Low sun made final F1 Australian GP laps "dangerous"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Perez: Low sun made final F1 Australian GP laps "dangerous" Perez: Low sun made final F1 Australian GP laps "dangerous"

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

Plus
Plus
GT
GP Racing

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar  The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

Plus
Plus
GT
Kevin Turner

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

Plus
Plus
GT
Ben Anderson

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.