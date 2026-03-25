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Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here

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Motorsport Jobs of the week

Motorsport Jobs of the week

1. Cupra KIRO Formula E Team - Performance & Controls Engineer - Silverstone

Cupra KIRO Formula E Team are looking for a Performance and Controls Engineer.

You will be supporting the Race Engineer in all performance and data analysis aspects of the car operation and you will be preparing the vehicle control performance systems setting for trackside and simulator events.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of 3 years relevant experience in race engineering at the highest levels of motorsport, e.g. Formula E, Formula 1, Formula 2, WEC or IndyCar.

2. Motor Racing Legends Head of Marketing, Communications & Community - England

Join Motor Racing Legends as the Head of Marketing, Communications and Community.

Aspects of this role include managing, mentoring and coordinating a compact team to deliver campaigns, content and event communications as well as plan and manage the communications calendar (PR, social, email, web, partner communications) aligned with commercial and event calendars.

You will have at least five years of experience in marketing and communications.

3. Haas F1 Team - Junior Aero Analysis & Correlation Engineer - Maranello

The Haas F1 Team have an opportunity for a Junior Aero Analysis and Correlation Engineer.

You will be assisting with the day-to-day organisation of Wind Tunnel and Bench sessions which will include preparation of test requests, basic instrumentation checks and post-test data consolidation.

Candidates will have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or a related field, with a focus on aerodynamics preferred.

4. AccuSim - Head of Product Delivery - Didcot

AccuSim are recruiting a Head of Product Delivery.

In this position you will be responsible for coordinating engineering, manufacturing, logistics and customer communication to ensure products are delivered on time, meet the highest quality standards and exceed customer expectations.

You will have proven experience in hardware delivery, manufacturing or testing.

5. Prodrive - Truckie – JLR Rally Team Truckie - Banbury

Prodrive have a vacancy for a Truckie for their JLR Rally Team.

You will ensure all equipment and cars are delivered to venues around the world and will be responsible for the wheels and tyres for cars on events, and the upkeep and maintenance of equipment and service area.

The ideal candidate will have a Class 1 HGV licence (C+E) and current DCPC.

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Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

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Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

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