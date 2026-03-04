Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Williams F1 Team has an opportunity for work experience in 2026.

This engineering work experience programme will take place on the following dates: 15-19 June 2026, 20-24 July 2026 and 24-28 August 2026.

You must be a student in years 10-13 or in your first year of university to be able to take part in the programme.

Applications close on Friday 6 March.

Prodrive is recruiting a Director of Circuit Racing.

You will be responsible for securing and delivering major racing opportunities across global circuit racing platforms e.g. Hypercar and GT endurance racing, electric series and single-make series.

Candidates will have a passion for motorsport combines with the commercial credibility to build influence, open doors, and grow relationships across the sector.

Join Team Penske as an Archives Assistant.

This role is working with video, photography, documents, memorabilia and large-format materials where you will be making sure these are accurately documented, properly preserved and accessible in the future.

You will have a strong interest in cataloguing and preserving historic documents and artefacts and have experience operating scanning equipment.

M-Sport UK has vacancies for Rally Raid Technicians to join the team in preparation for Dakar 2027.

You will be responsible for the build, preparation, maintenance and event support for the team’s Ford Raptor T1+ cars, working both at their facilities in Cumbria and at W2RC events and tests.

The ideal candidate will be educated to technician level and have a thorough understanding of motor vehicles and their systems.

The Mercedes F1 Team is looking for a Hospitality Executive.

This role is centre of the team’s gifting and collateral operations where you will be coordinating with suppliers, managing warehouse operations, overseeing international logistics and ensuring seamless trackside distribution.

Successful candidates will have experience in logistics, warehousing, supply chain or production operations.