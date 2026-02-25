Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Radical Motorsport has an opening for a Head of Global Marketing.

You will be responsible for executing engaging marketing campaigns to drive brand awareness, generate leads and grow customer prospect engagement as well as leading merchandise and licensing activity.

Successful candidates will have proven experience in both a senior marketing position and in creating executing marketing strategies.

The FIA is looking for a Technical Auditor to join the Single Seater Technical Department.

This role includes monitoring, analysing and auditing F1 Teams’ and Power Unit Manufacturers’ activities through regular site visits to their facilities and occasional inspections at F1 races and test events.

You will have 5 years of experience in motorsports, automotive or aeronautical engineering, ideally in an R&D, design or operational role related to F1 chassis or PU development.

Join Formula 1 as a Mechanical Design Engineer on a Placement Year.

You will be involved in supporting the design, development and production of high-quality, innovative mechanical solutions with a strong focus on function, aesthetics and reliability and creating and updating 3D CAD models and 2D drawings.

Candidates will currently be studying a design-based degree, successfully having completed Years 1 and 2 and be available to complete a placement year between their 2nd and 3rd year.

Red Bull Racing has a vacancy for a No 2 Mechanic in its Race Support team.

In this position you will ensure a chassis is built to consistent specification, build and service sub-assemblies (excluding gearbox, hydraulics and electronics) and provide general workshop support including wheel rim turnarounds, fuel pump servicing and pit equipment management.

You will have experience as a mechanic in top-level motorsport.

Applications close on Friday 6 March 2026.

The Haas F1 Team is recruiting a Garage and Infrastructure Technician.

When Trackside you will be responsible for the build, set-up and dismantle of the trackside infrastructure as well as overseeing the safe and compliant loading and unloading of sea, air and road freight. When at the factory you will be responsible for the unloading and loading, maintenance and service of the team’s sea freight kits.

The ideal candidate will have experience with insulation and mechanical projects with repairs to equipment and experience in a professional motorsport environment.