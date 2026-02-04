Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here
1. Williams F1 Team - Communications Executive - London
The Williams F1 Team is recruiting a Communications Executive.
This entry level role does not include race travel and will see you have a responsibility for daily media monitoring, evaluation of communications activity and maintaining and managing media databases and image banks.
You will have a minimum of two years’ experience in communications roles.
2. NASCAR - Social Content Producer - Charlotte
NASCAR has an opening for a Social Content Producer.
You will be developing, producing and editing social-first content that highlights driver personalities, taps in NASCAR’s history and fandom, deliver the on-track product in a fresh way and gives fans access.
Candidates will have two to five years of professional experience in video production, a focus on social media or digital content is preferred.
3. Arrow McLaren - Experiential Marketing Coordinator - Indianapolis
Join Arrow McLaren as an Experiential Marketing Coordinator.
Aspects of this role include supporting the execution of experiential activations, including fan-facing events, partner activations and brand moments across the IndyCar season and assisting with the planning and execution of trackside hospitality and VIP events.
You will have two to three years of experience in experiential or event marketing, hospitality, VIP hosting or a related field.
4. Mayfield Sports Events - Social Media Manager - United Kingdom
Mayfield Sports Events is looking for a Social Media Manager.
You will be telling the stories behind the FIM Speedway World Championship by leading content planning, publishing and strategy execution across social platforms and channels.
The ideal candidate will have three years’ experience in a social media role including mobile content capture.
5. Rowe Racing - Workshop Operations Manager/Head of Workshop (m/f/d) - Sankt Ingbert
Rowe Racing has a vacancy for a Workshop Operations Manager/Head of Workshop Operations.
In this position you will be responsible for the end-to-end workshop operations, including planning, control, implementation, quality, processes and team leadership.
Successful candidates will have several years of experience in a comparable role in a dynamic technical environment.
