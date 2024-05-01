Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.
Photo by: Uncredited
1. Andretti Cadillac - Graduate Race Strategy Analyst - Silverstone
Andretti Cadillac have the opportunity for a Graduate Race Strategy Analyst to join the team at its new Silverstone facility.
You will be responsible for assisting development strategy tools, processes, and analysis methods as well as assisting in race strategy execution and event reporting.
To be considered for this role you will have completed your degree within the past 12 months or you are scheduled to complete it within the next 12 months.
2. Haas F1 Team - Social Media Manager - Banbury
The Haas F1 Team are looking for a Social Media Manager who will be responsible for managing the day-to-day social media and online activities of Haas F1.
One aspect of this role will be coordinating and implementing long-term strategic content planning and distribution strategy across all the team’s social and digital platforms.
Successful candidates will have at least five years of work experienced of conceiving, producing and executing social media campaigns.
3. JOTA - Controls Engineer – WEC LMDh Porsche 963 - Royal Tunbridge Wells
JOTA has a position for a Controls Engineer to support the team’s growth in the LMDh class of the World Endurance Championship.
The role will based at its workshop in Kent, UK and will involve working on understanding and optimising areas such as powertrain differential, braking and energy management controllers.
You will have a minimum of two-three years of relevant work experience in a similar motorsport role.
4. Formula One - Camera Operator - Biggin Hill
Formula One is recruiting a Camera Operator who would be based at the Media and Technology Centre in Biggin Hill.
Aspects of this role include working closely with the broadcast directors with regards to race planning and camera positions.
For this role you will need experience of working in a live sports broadcast environment.
5. BARC - Marketing Executive - Thruxton
The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) is one of the largest motorsport organisations in the UK and is recruiting a Marketing Executive.
This role will be predominately based at the BARC HQ at Thruxton Circuit but will involve travel to other circuits and events where you will be planning, creating and publishing content across all the website, social media channels and print publications.
Candidates will have proven experience in the management of social media channels.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Formula E Berlin races
Hulkenberg: Seidl driving factor in my Audi F1 deal
What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag
How Fittipaldi helped guide Senna on his path to F1 glory
Autosport Plus
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments