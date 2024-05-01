All Series
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Photo by: Uncredited

1. Andretti Cadillac - Graduate Race Strategy Analyst - Silverstone

Andretti Cadillac have the opportunity for a Graduate Race Strategy Analyst to join the team at its new Silverstone facility.

You will be responsible for assisting development strategy tools, processes, and analysis methods as well as assisting in race strategy execution and event reporting.

To be considered for this role you will have completed your degree within the past 12 months or you are scheduled to complete it within the next 12 months.

2. Haas F1 Team - Social Media Manager - Banbury

The Haas F1 Team are looking for a Social Media Manager who will be responsible for managing the day-to-day social media and online activities of Haas F1.

One aspect of this role will be coordinating and implementing long-term strategic content planning and distribution strategy across all the team’s social and digital platforms.

Successful candidates will have at least five years of work experienced of conceiving, producing and executing social media campaigns.

3. JOTA - Controls Engineer – WEC LMDh Porsche 963 - Royal Tunbridge Wells

JOTA has a position for a Controls Engineer to support the team’s growth in the LMDh class of the World Endurance Championship.

The role will based at its workshop in Kent, UK and will involve working on understanding and optimising areas such as powertrain differential, braking and energy management controllers.

You will have a minimum of two-three years of relevant work experience in a similar motorsport role.

4. Formula One - Camera Operator - Biggin Hill

Formula One is recruiting a Camera Operator who would be based at the Media and Technology Centre in Biggin Hill.

Aspects of this role include working closely with the broadcast directors with regards to race planning and camera positions.

For this role you will need experience of working in a live sports broadcast environment.

5. BARC - Marketing Executive - Thruxton

The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) is one of the largest motorsport organisations in the UK and is recruiting a Marketing Executive.

This role will be predominately based at the BARC HQ at Thruxton Circuit but will involve travel to other circuits and events where you will be planning, creating and publishing content across all the website, social media channels and print publications.

Candidates will have proven experience in the management of social media channels.

