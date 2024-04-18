Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

McLaren Racing has the opportunity for a Fan Engagement Intern.

You will be getting experience in helping to engage the team’s fanbase by responding to fan enquires, providing insight into current trends across the sports industry and providing admin support to the digital team.

Williams Racing is recruiting a Social Media Manager, a key role in growing its content team.

The team is looking for an analytical thinker who is data driven and able to understand social media data to inform and make decisions on how to drive excellence across its social platforms.

You will have experience in the management of social media channels for large brands or sports teams.

Applications close on 26 April 2024.

Alpine F1 has a new vacancy within the team as a Pit Equipment Design Engineer whose focus will be to add performance to make their pitstops even quicker.

In this role you will be responsible for the design of pitstop equipment and the development of race car systems related to pitstops.

The right candidate will have a minimum of five years’ experience in fast-paced engineering industries.

The Mercedes F1 Team is looking for a Graduate Aerodynamicist.

This is an office based role that is part of the Applied Science Division working on projects for external clients. The position will see you developing concepts that enhance aerodynamic or hydrodynamic performance.

United Autosports is recruiting a Systems Engineer.

In this role you will be responsible for the teams systems engineering requirements across its fleet of race cars, which will see you attending race and test events to ensure the reliability and smooth running of the cars and maintaining and managing the electronic hardware.

You will have experience with motorsport electronic data systems.