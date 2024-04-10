Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Become part of Formula One as a Social Media Manager.

In this position you will lead the ideation, production, distribution and optimisation of content across the F1 social media channels.

You will have experience as a social media executive and have worked as part of a digital news team or sporting organisation.

Red Bull Racing has the opening for an Esports Executive.

This role is a chance for an Esports professional to lead the marketing strategy execution for Oracle Red Bull’s Racing’s Sim Racing Team. You would be involved in creating strategic communications, content and social media plans that support Esports KPIs.

Experience in managing social media channels would be preferred.

Applications close 18 April 2024.

The GB3 Championship are looking for a Chief Systems Engineer to join their team.

This role will involve specifying, sourcing, applying and maintaining all major electronic, electro-mechanical and electrical equipment for GB3 and GB4 championships. You will be joining the early stages of developments/projects for vehicle and circuit-based systems.

The right candidate will have extensive experience working on either racing or high-performance vehicles and be familiar with hardware and associated software manufacturers.

The Williams Racing team has the opportunity for a Junior Commercial Creative.

In this role you will be contributing to the delivery of all Commercial/Partnerships projects, where you implement the design aspects of the team’s marketing/commercial strategy.

Successful candidates will have two years industry experience and a degree in Graphic Design or similar.

Applications must be received by 19 April 2024.

The Alpine F1 Team is looking for a No.2 Mechanic.

The role of No.2 Mechanic will be within the Race Support Team based in Enstone and travelling to attend all of the RST calendar events.

Your main responsibility will be to build, maintain and service the Race Support Team F1 cars whilst working to various build procedures and build manuals.