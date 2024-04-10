All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Uncredited

1.Formula One - Social Media Manager - London

Become part of Formula One as a Social Media Manager.

In this position you will lead the ideation, production, distribution and optimisation of content across the F1 social media channels.

You will have experience as a social media executive and have worked as part of a digital news team or sporting organisation.

2.Red Bull Racing - Esports Executive - Milton Keynes

Red Bull Racing has the opening for an Esports Executive.

This role is a chance for an Esports professional to lead the marketing strategy execution for Oracle Red Bull’s Racing’s Sim Racing Team. You would be involved in creating strategic communications, content and social media plans that support Esports KPIs.

Experience in managing social media channels would be preferred.

Applications close 18 April 2024.

3. GB3 Championship - Chief Systems Engineer - Bedford

The GB3 Championship are looking for a Chief Systems Engineer to join their team.

This role will involve specifying, sourcing, applying and maintaining all major electronic, electro-mechanical and electrical equipment for GB3 and GB4 championships. You will be joining the early stages of developments/projects for vehicle and circuit-based systems.

The right candidate will have extensive experience working on either racing or high-performance vehicles and be familiar with hardware and associated software manufacturers.

4. Williams Racing - Junior Commercial Creative - Grove

The Williams Racing team has the opportunity for a Junior Commercial Creative.

In this role you will be contributing to the delivery of all Commercial/Partnerships projects, where you implement the design aspects of the team’s marketing/commercial strategy.

Successful candidates will have two years industry experience and a degree in Graphic Design or similar.

Applications must be received by 19 April 2024.

5. Alpine F1 Team - No.2 Mechanic - Enstone

The Alpine F1 Team is looking for a No.2 Mechanic.

The role of No.2 Mechanic will be within the Race Support Team based in Enstone and travelling to attend all of the RST calendar events.

Your main responsibility will be to build, maintain and service the Race Support Team F1 cars whilst working to various build procedures and build manuals.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why drivers aren’t exempt from harnessing AI’s advantages

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas: Start time, how to watch and more

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas: Start time, how to watch and more

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas: Start time, how to watch and more
Alonso commits to Aston Martin with new multi-year F1 deal

Alonso commits to Aston Martin with new multi-year F1 deal

F1 Formula 1
Alonso commits to Aston Martin with new multi-year F1 deal
Horner expects Ricciardo to "bounce back" from rough F1 2024 start

Horner expects Ricciardo to "bounce back" from rough F1 2024 start

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Horner expects Ricciardo to "bounce back" from rough F1 2024 start
IMSA team boss Taylor to race ex-Scheckter Wolf F1 car at Monaco Historic

IMSA team boss Taylor to race ex-Scheckter Wolf F1 car at Monaco Historic

HIST Historics
IMSA team boss Taylor to race ex-Scheckter Wolf F1 car at Monaco Historic

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Plus
Plus
General
By Autosport Staff
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General
By Stephen Lickorish
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe