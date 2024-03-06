All Series
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Uncredited

1. Lola Cars - Chief Mechanic Chief Mechanic - Silverstone

Lola Cars are manufacturers of customer racing cars and are looking to hire a Chief Mechanic.

The Chief Mechanic will be key to the preparation, maintenance and overall performance of the Lola Cars mechanic team, both trackside and in the factory at Silverstone.

To be considered for this role you will need a minimum of five years of work experience as a mechanic in the motorsport sector, ideally in F1, LMP2, LMH, LMDh or FE.

Applications close on 13 March 2024.

2. BRETTON Racing - Silver Rated Driver - Prague

BRETTON Racing are a new racing team from the Czech Republic and they are looking for a Silver Rated Driver for LMP3 in the 2024 season of the Michelin Le Mans Cup.

They are a growing team who in their first season won the final race of the Asia Le Mans Series in 2023 at the 4h Abu Dhabi circuit and finished third overall in the championship.

3. GB3 Championship - Parts Assistant - Bedford

GB3 and GB4 are the UK’s leading singe-seater racing car championship and they are looking to recruit a Parts Assistant to join their team.

You will be based at the Bedford Autodrome in the week and attend race weekends where you will be assisting with the stores truck operations.

This role will involve working as parts of the stores team to keep the warehouse stocked with components for PalmerSport and the GB3 and GB4 championships.

You must have knowledge of car components, ideally in single-seaters, to be considered for this role.

4. Williams Racing - Head of Brand - Grove

Williams Racing are recruiting a Head of Brand.

The Head of Brand will be responsible for spearheading the teams brand evolution and fostering lasting affiliations.

For this role you must have over 10 years of experience in brand management with a proven track record of developing and executing successful brand strategies in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.

Applications must be received before 16 March 2024.

5. IMSA - Senior Simulation Engineer - Daytona Beach

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) are looking for a Senior Simulation Engineer to join their team based in their Daytona Beach, Florida office.

In this role you will be responsible for the development and use of simulation tools and collected data multi-class endurance racing environment to study relative car performance.

To be considered for the position you will need a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science and a minimum of five years’ experience in the motorsport industry.

