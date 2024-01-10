Subscribe
General
News

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Published
Motorsport Jobs of the week

1. Williams Racing - Work Experience 2024 (Year 10-13) - Grove

For those that are interested in pursuing a career in F1 or motorsport then Williams Racing has the opportunity for work experience in 2024 for Year 10-13 students.

There are five possible weeks for this to take place and it will allow those who take part to experience the diverse range of skills and occupations required by an F1 team to produce a racing car.

The closing date for applications is 2 February 2024.

2. Radical Motorsport - Marketing & Events Assistant - Castle Donington

Radical Motorsport are the world’s largest manufacturer of dedicated trackday and racing cars, and they are recruiting a Marketing & Events Assistant to join the team at their Donington Park Headquarters.

One aspect of this role will be generating and raising brand awareness alongside the Head of Marketing.

To be successful you must have previous experience or a keen interest in motorsport.

3. AlphaTauri F1 Team - Undergraduate Internship Programme Mechanical Designer - Bicester

The AlphaTauri F1 Team has the opportunity for someone to join their Undergraduate Internship Programme in Mechanical Design.

You will be generating component and assembly drawings, completing FEA simulations on components tested in the wind tunnel and more.

To join the programme you must be at least one year into your undergraduate degree and on track for a 1st or high 2:1.

4. Formula One - Audio Engineer - Biggin Hill

Formula One are looking for an Audio Engineer to join their team.

Part of this job is to install, commission, maintain and operate F1’s inventory of broadcast audio equipment both at Sapphire House and at grand prix events.

To be considered for the role you will have experience or understanding of an environment encompassing sound mixing and/or guarantee on large scale television outside broadcasts.

5. McLaren Racing - Creative Studio Project Manager - Woking

McLaren Racing’s Creative Studio team work across all of their racing teams which include F1, IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and Sim Racing.

Your responsibility in this role of to oversee the day-to-day running of the Brand Creative Studio. In doing this you will be supporting a range of departments in generating creative briefs for the studio and more.

