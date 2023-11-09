Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

An opportunity to work for one of the leading international tyre manufacturers. The jobs will be based at the UK base facility but also includes substantial worldwide travel as you travel to global race events.

You will be involved in most aspects of tyre engineering, providing a professional trackside support service at a variety of motorsport events, including F1. You will analyse and interpret race data so you must have a good experience using MATLAB.

You will be expected to have a good understanding of how motorsport operates, so you must have a minimum of three years’ experience working within a motorsport environment.

Automotive, Mechanical and Electronic Engineering Graduates either recent or due to finish this summer, are invited to apply for positions that will involve working on projects in F1, Indycar, World Rally Car and Hybrid Automotive.

You should have had exposure to engine dynamometer and sub-system rig testing, knowledge of engine design, manufacture, and assembly design of engine components and some 3D CAD and FEA stress analysis skills.

You should have knowledge of coding and/or embedded coding and experience in electronic analysis and design, using Matlab, Simulink or similar.

Mahindra Racing are based in Banbury and competing in the Formula E championship with an Indian racing licence and currently have an open vacancy for a Number 1 mechanic to join the team.

In this role you will be accountable for the Formula E car, meaning that the front- and rear-end mechanics, all report to them. You will be responsible for the build, maintenance, service and support of the race team cars whilst working to build procedures and build manuals.

Other duties include assisting with garage infrastructure build and pack up, following guidance from logistics as well as maintenance and the manufacture of pit equipment, including possible fabrication work.

Students from a variety of degrees ranging from Engineering, Manufacturing or Business are welcome to apply to this Industrial Placement with Williams Racing.

Students must have a minimum of two years’ experience at University before the placement starts. It is also essential that you should return to your course for a minimum of one year following completion of the placement.

You will be an involved member of the team from day one and assist with carrying out root cause analysis of manufacturing issues. Other duties include supporting Operations managers with data analysis and implementation of improvement projects, hence some experience using Excel and/or other data analysis software is desirable.

Become a key member of the Chevrolet IndyCar Team in this role working for GM, who are directly developing IndyCar tools in support of the Chevrolet powered race teams. Using GM created simulation and support tools you will work with various Chevrolet teams on improving simulation correlation and operating at the DiL simulator.

You will analyse race vehicle simulation data and reduce large complex sets of data, create reports, and presenting findings using strong technical communication skills. You must have two or more years of experience in motorsports engineering and motorsports simulation tools to be considered for this role.