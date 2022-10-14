Team UK announces entry details for 2022 FIA Motorsport Games

The event returns after its hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the 26-30 October, with Team UK taking on 10 events competing against other nations from across the globe.

Pro-Am GT World Challenge Europe driver Chris Froggatt will captain the team and contest the GT category alongside team-mate Ian Loggie – who this weekend fights for the British GT crown in the GT3 class at Donington Park.

RAM Racing and Sky Tempesta Racing have partner up with Team UK to run the GT3 entry with Froggatt and Loggie.

BTCC race-winner and 2022 TCR UK series title contender Chris Smiley will represent his county in the Touring Cars competition, while British Drifting headliner Martin Richards takes on his speciality as a replacement for Ollie Evans.

In the Esports class the Brits have high hopes with James Baldwin who has multiple wins to his name both in sim racing and real life.

“The FIA Motorsport Games brings the international motorsport community together for a celebration of the sport across a wide range of disciplines,” Hugh Chambers, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport UK said.

“We’re proud to announce Chris Froggatt as the Team UK captain. He is a very talented and respected driver who embodies the qualities required to lead the team.

“We have a good team heading out to the south of France who are excited to perform on the world stage and we’re excited to see how they perform.”

The initial iteration of the FIA Motorsport Games - held at Vallelunga in 2019 - was won by Russia, which took one gold medal and two bronzes to beat joint runners-up Australia and Italy.

Team UK

Auto Slalom - Laura Christmas and Mark King

Cross Car Junior - Corey Padgett

Cross Car Senior - Dan Rooke

Drifting - Martin Richards

Esports - James Baldwin

GT - Chris Froggatt and Ian Loggie

Karting Endurance - Jack O’Neill, Rhianna Purcocks, Owen Jenman, and Mike Philippou

Historic Rally - Tim Jones

Rally2 - Oliver Mellors

Touring Cars - Chris Smiley