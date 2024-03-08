All Series
General

Silverstone Museum announces expanded 2024 #GirlsWill initiative

The Silverstone Museum has used International Women’s Day to announce an expansion to its #GirlsWill initiative aimed at increasing diversity in motorsport.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Silverstone Museum

Silverstone Museum

Silverstone Museum

As the second season of the all-female F1 Academy gets under way in Saudi Arabia, the Silverstone Museum lifted the covers on a month of extensive activities that is has planned in October for this year’s #GirlsWill campaign.

Marking International Women’s Day, the museum revealed a series of panellist events which will feature female sports stars, with activities supported by More Than Equal and Girls On Track.

The month of action will celebrate the growing number of female motorsport fans with a wide range of educational and career workshops, designed to highlight the opportunities that are available to those who want them after a recent report stated that only 31% of the Formula 1 workforce is female.

“We are thrilled to reveal initial details for our #GirlsWill campaign for 2024,” said Silverstone Museum chief executive, Phil Lawrie.

Silverstone Museum

Silverstone Museum

Photo by: Silverstone Museum

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s fitting to announce we’re re-affirming our commitment to #GirlsWill and women in STEM roles with news that the Museum will be hosting numerous exclusive, exciting events this October.

“Our wide-reaching campaign last year, held initially during October and extended due to its incredible popularity, was a phenomenal success. Our drive is to ensure this year’s initiative will be even bigger and better, inspiring women to consider careers in the motorsport industry.”

Last year’s inaugural campaign garnered support from Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Jessica Hawkins, Judy Murray, Rebecca Adlington, David Coulthard, Chloe Chong, Jill Scott, Katie Zelem, Chloe Grant, Abbi Pulling and Claire Williams.

This year, the array of events are set to include “guest appearances from sporting stars”, with motorsport authors Rachel Harris-Gardiner and Jon Saltinstall to make a guest appearances alongside Christine Lezotte PhD, and Estelle Clapham, founder of the Collective Drive and the Female Drive, who will be joined by Dr Barbara Horley.

