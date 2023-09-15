Subscribe
Motorsport Network’s Driven Lifestyle Introduces New Luxury Automotive Ecosystem, The duPont REGISTRY Group

Luxury Lifestyle Industry Veteran Christian Clerc, Named Chairman.

Motorsport Network's Driven Lifestyle Introduces New Luxury Automotive Ecosystem, The duPont REGISTRY Group

MIAMI (Sept. 15, 2023) – Driven Lifestyle, whose mission is to connect millions of ardent fans, car enthusiasts, and stakeholders through an integrated ecosystem of trusted brands and immersive experiences, announced today the launch of the duPont REGISTRY Group. The duPont REGISTRY Group was established to invest in and create culture, community and commerce at the intersection of technology, media and automotive.

Luxury Lifestyle Veteran Tapped as Chairman

Leading the duPont REGISTRY Group as Chairman is former Worldwide President of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Christian Clerc, who joins the company following a more than 20-year career with the iconic luxury hotel brand. Clerc brings decades of experience working with high-net-worth clientele, developing, cultivating and delivering extraordinary experiences around the world.

The duPont REGISTRY Group, an omnichannel approach to the high-end car lifestyle, offers a platform for seamless transactions, immersive experiences, and a vibrant community of luxury automotive enthusiasts. Today, its portfolio includes the duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby’s Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino and FerrariChat.

“With the creation of the duPont REGISTRY Group, there is no better combination of brands to serve the global luxury automotive marketplace,” shared Clerc. “Integrating iconic and trusted properties allows us to deliver a sophisticated yet accessible experience form high-end car enthusiasts. I’m honored to be a part of creating the duPont REGISTRY Group and look forward to leveraging my luxury lifestyle experience to serve the highly engaged and passionate high-end automotive enthusiasts around the globe.”

The duPont REGISTRY Group Portfolio of Luxury Automotive Brands

The duPont REGISTRY Group houses some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space and represents a vibrant community of hundreds of thousands of members nurtured over nearly two decades. Brands include:

● duPont REGISTRY – an iconic high-end vehicle marketplace with a legacy spanning nearly 40 years. Renowned as the premier marketplace for high-end vehicles, it has expanded its focus within the duPont REGISTRY Group to embrace every facet of buying, selling, and enjoying these premium vehicles.

● Sotheby's Motorsport – an online automotive auction destination focused on 21st-century sports, exotic and luxury vehicles. In partnership with RM Sotheby’s, Sotheby’s Motorsport provides buyers and sellers with a trusted, high-touch experience to ensure a successful transaction.

● Canossa Events – the world’s premier high-end racing and driving event provider renowned for organizing more than 250 worldwide marquee experiences annually for car enthusiasts. Events include captivating driving tours, world-renowned Concours events like the Cavallino Classic

Concorso d’Eleganza, the world’s top event dedicated to Ferrari classics, and excursions in amazing destinations.

FerrariChat – the biggest online Ferrari community in the world, with more than 200,000 registered users and over 12 million posts.

Driven Lifestyle is a strategic portfolio focused on the high-end automotive lifestyle. It reaches more than 62 million active users each month across 15 different languages. It has become a global market leader in media and technology, making connections among the millions of passionate racing and automotive fans with its network of industry players and stakeholders. Key pillars include the duPont REGISTRY Group, media and eCommerce and interactive entertainment. Through this division, Motorsport Network redefines how high-end automotive enthusiasts interact with their passion.

About Driven Lifestyle

Driven Lifestyle, a division of Motorsport Network, is a strategic portfolio focused on the high-end automotive lifestyle. It reaches more than 62 million active users each month across 15 different languages. It has become a global market leader in media and technology, connecting millions of passionate racing and automotive fans with its network of industry players and stakeholders. Key pillars include the duPont REGISTRY Group, media and eCommerce and interactive entertainment.

About the duPont REGISTRY Group

The duPont REGISTRY Group is the world’s leading luxury ecosystem that encapsulates the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, the duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of hundreds of thousands of members nurtured over nearly two decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby’s Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino and FerrariChat.

