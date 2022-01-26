Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Key to improving motorsport engagement is fan access, says Carlo Boutagy
General / Motorsport.com announcements Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games announces official KartKraft launch

By:

Previously in ‘Early Access,’ the full game will come complete with online multiplayer, official tracks, and full customization options.

Motorsport Games announces official KartKraft launch

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the official launch of KartKraft, available to play on PC through the Steam store. Previously in ‘Early Access’ mode since November of 2018, this marks the full release of the leading kart racing simulator, bringing a bevy of new features for fans to enjoy. The trailer can be viewed here.

KartKraft is developed and published by Motorsport Games, having acquired the game IP, assets, and code from original developer Black Delta in March of 2021. Key members from Black Delta, including Founder Zach Griffin, joined Motorsport Games to form its new Australia-based studio, which has continued to work on KartKraft. Since last year’s acquisition, Motorsport Games Australia has carried on developing the game to get it ready for its full launch.

“The Motorsport Games team is excited to finally launch KartKraft in full, bringing more top-tier features than ever to the most highly-acclaimed karting simulator on the market,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games.

“Acquiring KartKraft last year signalled our aggressive plans for growth and expansion as a leading developer of racing games, and our amazing team in Australia has delivered a stunning title for fans across the world. We look forward to hearing from our players about KartKraft and will continue to build upon this release as we’ll keep evolving the game in future.”

The full release of KartKraft for PC introduces a number of fresh additions to improve the overall gaming experience. Players can now participate in scheduled multiplayer sessions with a bespoke matchmaking system, something previously unavailable in the Early Access version.

Additionally, the full version of KartKraft allows players to customise their own karts with 8 officially licensed manufacturers and 5 different classes. Players can also race on 7 officially licensed, laser-scanned circuits, including the newly added Whilton Mill circuit. Additionally, KartKraft supports virtual reality and triple screenplay, as well as full-motion support.

“Since joining the Motorsport Games team last year, we’ve been provided with more resources and tools than ever before to make KartKraft the remarkable game that it is today,” said Zach Griffin, Director of Technology at Motorsport Games.

“With our full launch out of Early Access, we couldn’t be more pleased to finally bring a list of features that have been asked for by our community for some time, including online multiplayer, user interface updates, and more tracks. More importantly, this does not signal the end of KartKraft’s development, but the start of the next chapter. I’m confident that players will love this game just as much as we have enjoyed making it.”

KartKraft is available to play today on Steam for PC. It can be purchased for $39.99. The game developers will continue to work on and improve KartKraft after initial release continuously iterating upon the foundation in place.

shares
comments
Key to improving motorsport engagement is fan access, says Carlo Boutagy
Previous article

Key to improving motorsport engagement is fan access, says Carlo Boutagy
Load comments
More
Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season Le Mans Virtual Series
Esports

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world
General

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world

How to follow the fourth round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on 18 December Motorsport.com announcements
General

How to follow the fourth round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on 18 December

Latest news

Motorsport Games announces official KartKraft launch
General General

Motorsport Games announces official KartKraft launch

Key to improving motorsport engagement is fan access, says Carlo Boutagy
General General

Key to improving motorsport engagement is fan access, says Carlo Boutagy

Motorsport Games’ Le Mans Virtual Series followed by more than 81 million fans
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games’ Le Mans Virtual Series followed by more than 81 million fans

Racing Pride launches in North America
General General

Racing Pride launches in North America

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.